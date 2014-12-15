Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Wang Dengyao, a 55-year-old retired steel worker from Beijing who says he had taken part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square student movement, shouts as he is escorted away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main...more

Wang Dengyao, a 55-year-old retired steel worker from Beijing who says he had taken part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square student movement, shouts as he is escorted away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Close