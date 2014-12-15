Edition:
Mon Dec 15, 2014

Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site

Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters comfort each other after leaving with their belongings outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police officers demolish a barricade and remove tents blocking a main road during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters fold a tent before police clear up the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A pro-democracy protester chants slogans while holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, as he is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police officers remove obstacles at a tram stop during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters gesture from inside a police bus after being detained by police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Wang Dengyao, a 55-year-old retired steel worker from Beijing who says he had taken part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square student movement, shouts as he is escorted away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A pro-democracy protester stands on a chair blocking a main road at the last "Occupy" protest site while police clear the site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A police officer urges pro-democracy protesters to leave the last "Occupy" protest site, before a clearance of the site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police officers walk across obstacles during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A pro-democracy protester pushes a cart with his belongings outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A police officer demolishes an obstacle blocking a main road during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters carry their tents as they leave the Legislative Council compound in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Student leader Joshua Wong arrives at the High Court in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. Joshua was charged on November 26 with obstructing a bailiff clearing a protest areas in Mongkok.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police officers remove a barricade during a clearance at the last Occupy protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Workers remove demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last Occupy protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A pro-democracy protester chants slogans as he is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Workers clean up a main road after police demolished barricades and obstacles during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Workers remove stickers left by pro-democracy protesters which read "I want real universal suffrage" during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A pro-democracy protester chants slogans as she is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Onlookers watch as police officers demolish obstacles and barricades during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A truck removes demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Workers remove demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
