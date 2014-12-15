Clearing Hong Kong's last protest site
Workers remove a logo left by pro-democracy protesters in the shape of an umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping...more
Pro-democracy protesters comfort each other after leaving with their belongings outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.
Police officers demolish a barricade and remove tents blocking a main road during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters fold a tent before police clear up the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester chants slogans while holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, as he is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at...more
Police officers remove obstacles at a tram stop during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters gesture from inside a police bus after being detained by police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Wang Dengyao, a 55-year-old retired steel worker from Beijing who says he had taken part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square student movement, shouts as he is escorted away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main...more
A pro-democracy protester stands on a chair blocking a main road at the last "Occupy" protest site while police clear the site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
A police officer urges pro-democracy protesters to leave the last "Occupy" protest site, before a clearance of the site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Police officers walk across obstacles during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester pushes a cart with his belongings outside the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.
A police officer demolishes an obstacle blocking a main road during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Pro-democracy protesters carry their tents as they leave the Legislative Council compound in the Admiralty district in Hong Kong, December 15, 2014.
Student leader Joshua Wong arrives at the High Court in Hong Kong December 15, 2014. Joshua was charged on November 26 with obstructing a bailiff clearing a protest areas in Mongkok.
Police officers remove a barricade during a clearance at the last Occupy protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Workers remove demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last Occupy protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester chants slogans as he is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Workers clean up a main road after police demolished barricades and obstacles during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Workers remove stickers left by pro-democracy protesters which read "I want real universal suffrage" during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
A pro-democracy protester chants slogans as she is taken away by the police during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Onlookers watch as police officers demolish obstacles and barricades during a clearance at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
A truck removes demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
Workers remove demolished obstacles during a clearance by the police at the last "Occupy" protest site blocking a main road at Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong December 15, 2014.
