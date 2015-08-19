Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are rewarded for their efforts by...more

Guests have breakfast as another guest climbs at the Skylodge Adventure Suites in the Sacred Valley in Cuzco, Peru, August 14, 2015. Tourists taking on an arduous climb up the steep cliff face of Peru's Sacred Valley are rewarded for their efforts by spending the night in transparent mountaintop sleeping pods at the "Skylodge Adventure Suites". To reach the pods, visitors need to climb 400 meters of via ferrata (a steel cable and rungs) up the valley side or hike an intrepid trail through zip lines. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

