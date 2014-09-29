Edition:
United Kingdom
Mon Sep 29, 2014

Clooney marries in Venice

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney leaves by taxi boat to travel to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney leaves by taxi boat to travel to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney leaves by taxi boat to travel to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
U.S. actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony to fiancee Amal Alamuddin. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney travels in a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony to fiancee Amal Alamuddin. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony to fiancee Amal Alamuddin. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour gets help to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue of a gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour gets help to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue of a gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour gets help to board a taxi boat transporting guests to the venue of a gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour waves from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour waves from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour waves from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels on a taxi boat in the Grand Canal ahead of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney travels on a taxi boat in the Grand Canal ahead of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney travels on a taxi boat in the Grand Canal ahead of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of the gala dinner. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bill Murray waves while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Bill Murray waves while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
Bill Murray waves while travelling in a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bill Murray helps a guest as he arrives to board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Bill Murray helps a guest as he arrives to board a taxi boat . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Bill Murray helps a guest as he arrives to board a taxi boat . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bono jokes with a hotel staff before boarding a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Bono jokes with a hotel staff before boarding a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Bono jokes with a hotel staff before boarding a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cindy Crawford gets help next to her husband Rande Gerber as they board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Cindy Crawford gets help next to her husband Rande Gerber as they board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Cindy Crawford gets help next to her husband Rande Gerber as they board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Matt Damon waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Matt Damon waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Matt Damon waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bono arrives to board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Bono arrives to board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Bono arrives to board a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney reacts as he leaves by taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber as they take a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber as they take a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Cindy Crawford waves next to her husband Rande Gerber as they take a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bill Murray waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Bill Murray waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
Bill Murray waves as he boards a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney gestures from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney gestures from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney gestures from a taxi boat in the Grand Canal. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney claps his hands while travelling in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney claps his hands while travelling in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney claps his hands while travelling in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The entrance of the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice during George Clooney's gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The entrance of the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice during George Clooney's gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
The entrance of the seven-star hotel Aman Canal Grande Venice during George Clooney's gala dinner. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, September 29, 2014
George Clooney travels in a taxi boat. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
U.S. actor George Clooney gestures as travels on a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor welcomed more A-list stars to Venice on Saturday for his wedding to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with details of the long weekend bash kept as hazy as the morning fog over the Grand Canal. The official ceremony is expected to be held on Monday at Venice's town hall, the 14th-century Ca' Farsetti palace, and Italian media reported that the former mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni, a film buff and Clooney friend, would officiate. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. actor George Clooney gestures as travels on a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor welcomed more A-list stars to Venice on Saturday for his...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
U.S. actor George Clooney gestures as travels on a taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor welcomed more A-list stars to Venice on Saturday for his wedding to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with details of the long weekend bash kept as hazy as the morning fog over the Grand Canal.The official ceremony is expected to be held on Monday at Venice's town hall, the 14th-century Ca' Farsetti palace, and Italian media reported that the former mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni, a film buff and Clooney friend, would officiate. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin travel on a water taxi at the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor broke a vow to remain single on Saturday and married human rights lawyer Alamuddin during a weekend of lavish celebrations in Venice. The Italian city of gondolas and palazzi looked like Hollywood on the Adriatic as A-list guests cruised between luxury hotels for the extravaganza, billed as the party of the year even as details were kept largely secret. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin travel on a water taxi at the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor broke a vow to remain single on Saturday and married human rights lawyer Alamuddin during a...more

Monday, September 29, 2014
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin travel on a water taxi at the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. The world's most famous bachelor broke a vow to remain single on Saturday and married human rights lawyer Alamuddin during a weekend of lavish celebrations in Venice. The Italian city of gondolas and palazzi looked like Hollywood on the Adriatic as A-list guests cruised between luxury hotels for the extravaganza, billed as the party of the year even as details were kept largely secret. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
