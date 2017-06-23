Closing in on Raqqa
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters carry coffins of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman sits in a van next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a cemetery during a funeral for Syrian Democratic Forces fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters sit next to a coffin of a Syrian Democratic Forces fighter killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, during a funeral in Tal Abiad. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in line during a funeral of SDF fighters killed by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at Tal Abiad, Syria June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units reacts on a sound of a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units stand outside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks out of a window in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The scene of the Philando Castile shooting
Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.