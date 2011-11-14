Edition:
Closing Occupy Oakland

Monday, November 14, 2011

Workers clean Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. Police moved in early Monday and dismantled the Occupy Oakland tent encampment on the plaza. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Workers clean Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. Police moved in early Monday and dismantled the Occupy Oakland tent encampment on the plaza. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Tents and debris are shown on Frank Ogawa Plaza after protesters with Occupy Oakland were removed in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A police officer moves a tent at Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers arrest a man from Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of police officers survey Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa for the second time in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Nubia Olmeda, 18-months old, eats a snack at an Occupy Oakland encampment at City Hall in Oakland, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

A police officer walks past a dismantled Occupy Oakland encampment at City Hall in Oakland, California, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Scattered debris is seen after authorities evicted Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011 REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A view shows the empty Occupy Oakland campsite following an eviction, in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Police officers arrest an Occupy Oakland demonstrator from the encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Police officers arrests an Occupy Oakland demonstrator inside a tent at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A protestor occupies a tree before the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Cleaning staff remove items from the makeshift kitchen area of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Anti-corporate demonstrators sit around an encampment at City Hall in Oakland, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kim White

A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland directs traffic after protesters blocked an intersection near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A man is arrested by Oakland police after an altercation near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland blocks traffic near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

An Occupy Oakland demonstrator walks between a line of police officers and the movement's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A police officers removes an Occupy Oakland tent from its encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two Occupy Oakland demonstrators sit on 14th Street near the anti-Wall Street protest's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, in anticipation of a police raid, in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Protestors mill around as police conduct the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Children's toys are left scattered on the ground following the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

A view shows the remnants of Occupy Oakland's encampment at Frank H. Ogawa after authorities evicted its occupants in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A protester pleads with police officers during the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Children's toys are scattered on the ground following the eviction of the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

