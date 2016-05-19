Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 19, 2016 | 6:30pm BST

Clowning around in El Salvador

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
1 / 12
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
2 / 12
Salvadoran clown Cosquilla poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Cosquilla poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Cosquilla poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
3 / 12
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns participate in a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 12
Salvadoran clown Sabrosito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Sabrosito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Sabrosito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 12
Clowns pose for a group picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns pose for a group picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns pose for a group picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 12
Salvadoran clown Globito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Globito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Globito Show poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 12
Guatemalan clown Coquetina poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Guatemalan clown Coquetina poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Guatemalan clown Coquetina poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 12
A clown participates in a contest during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A clown participates in a contest during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A clown participates in a contest during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 12
Nariceta and his son Junior (L) eat lunch during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Nariceta and his son Junior (L) eat lunch during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Nariceta and his son Junior (L) eat lunch during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 12
Salvadoran clown Llamitha poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Salvadoran clown Llamitha poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Salvadoran clown Llamitha poses for a picture during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 12
Clowns prepare for a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clowns prepare for a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Clowns prepare for a parade during the VIII Central America Clown Convention in San Salvador, El Salvador, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Post-it war

Post-it war

Next Slideshows

Post-it war

Post-it war

Companies have started what is being called a "Post-it note war" with employees creating colorful images on their windows with Post-it notes in New York.

19 May 2016
World's largest cruise ship

World's largest cruise ship

The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrives for her maiden voyage in Southampton.

18 May 2016
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

17 May 2016
Crowning Miss Tiffany

Crowning Miss Tiffany

Beauty contestants compete in the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe transvestite contest in Thailand.

13 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures