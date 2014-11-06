Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 4:59pm GMT

CMA Awards red carpet

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.
Close
1 / 34
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Close
2 / 34
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.
Close
3 / 34
Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Carrie Underwood.
Close
4 / 34
Kacey Musgraves.

Kacey Musgraves.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kacey Musgraves.
Close
5 / 34
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.
Close
6 / 34
Luke Bryan.

Luke Bryan.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Luke Bryan.
Close
7 / 34
Aubrey Peoples.

Aubrey Peoples.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Aubrey Peoples.
Close
8 / 34
Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Nicole Kidman.
Close
9 / 34
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.
Close
10 / 34
Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.

Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.
Close
11 / 34
Kellie Pickler.

Kellie Pickler.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kellie Pickler.
Close
12 / 34
Brandy Clark.

Brandy Clark.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Brandy Clark.
Close
13 / 34
Cassadee Pope.

Cassadee Pope.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Cassadee Pope.
Close
14 / 34
Lennon and Maisy Stella.

Lennon and Maisy Stella.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Lennon and Maisy Stella.
Close
15 / 34
Chaley Rose.

Chaley Rose.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Chaley Rose.
Close
16 / 34
Martina McBride.

Martina McBride.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Martina McBride.
Close
17 / 34
Danielle Bradbery.

Danielle Bradbery.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Danielle Bradbery.
Close
18 / 34
Ashley Monroe.

Ashley Monroe.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Ashley Monroe.
Close
19 / 34
Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Close
20 / 34
Clare Bowen.

Clare Bowen.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Clare Bowen.
Close
21 / 34
Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.

Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.
Close
22 / 34
Lucy Hale.

Lucy Hale.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Lucy Hale.
Close
23 / 34
Meghan Linsey.

Meghan Linsey.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Meghan Linsey.
Close
24 / 34
Kacey Musgraves.

Kacey Musgraves.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Kacey Musgraves.
Close
25 / 34
Darius Rucker.

Darius Rucker.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Darius Rucker.
Close
26 / 34
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.

Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.
Close
27 / 34
Dustin Lynch.

Dustin Lynch.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Dustin Lynch.
Close
28 / 34
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)

Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)
Close
29 / 34
Tim Tebow.

Tim Tebow.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Tim Tebow.
Close
30 / 34
Connie Britton.

Connie Britton.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Connie Britton.
Close
31 / 34
Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.

Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.
Close
32 / 34
Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".

Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".
Close
33 / 34
The Doobie Brothers.

The Doobie Brothers.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
The Doobie Brothers.
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Highest paid women in music

Highest paid women in music

Next Slideshows

Highest paid women in music

Highest paid women in music

The ten top-earning women in music.

04 Nov 2014
Seville fashion

Seville fashion

Highlights from Andalusia Fashion week in southern Spain.

04 Nov 2014
Oscar de la Renta memorial

Oscar de la Renta memorial

Attendees at the memorial service for the late fashion designer.

03 Nov 2014
The amfAR red carpet

The amfAR red carpet

Daring outfits at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.

30 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast