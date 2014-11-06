CMA Awards red carpet
Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr.
Carrie Underwood.
Kacey Musgraves.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.
Luke Bryan.
Aubrey Peoples.
Nicole Kidman.
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelly of Lady Antebellum.
Kimberly Perry and Steven Tyler.
Kellie Pickler.
Brandy Clark.
Cassadee Pope.
Lennon and Maisy Stella.
Chaley Rose.
Martina McBride.
Danielle Bradbery.
Ashley Monroe.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
Clare Bowen.
Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae.
Lucy Hale.
Meghan Linsey.
Kacey Musgraves.
Darius Rucker.
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.
Dustin Lynch.
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square arrive at the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (CMA - ARRIVALS)
Tim Tebow.
Connie Britton.
Phillip Sweet (L), Kimberly Schlapman (2nd from L), Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.
Actor Will Chase from "Nashville".
The Doobie Brothers.
Next Slideshows
Highest paid women in music
The ten top-earning women in music.
Seville fashion
Highlights from Andalusia Fashion week in southern Spain.
Oscar de la Renta memorial
Attendees at the memorial service for the late fashion designer.
The amfAR red carpet
Daring outfits at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.