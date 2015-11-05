Edition:
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 1:45am GMT

CMA Awards red carpet

Maddie Marlow (L) and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae arrive at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Maddie Marlow (L) and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae arrive at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Maddie Marlow (L) and Tae Dye of the duo Maddie and Tae arrive at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
1 / 39
Musician Jewel. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Jewel. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Jewel. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
2 / 39
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

The Band Perry. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The Band Perry. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
3 / 39
Musician Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
4 / 39
The band A Thousand Horses. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

The band A Thousand Horses. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The band A Thousand Horses. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
5 / 39
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
6 / 39
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Musician Steven Tyler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
7 / 39
Singer Lee Ann Womack. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Lee Ann Womack. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Singer Lee Ann Womack. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
8 / 39
The duo LoCash. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

The duo LoCash. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The duo LoCash. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
9 / 39
Singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Singer Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
10 / 39
Singer Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
11 / 39
Singer Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Kellie Pickler. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
12 / 39
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
13 / 39
Musicians Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musicians Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musicians Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
14 / 39
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Little Big Town. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
15 / 39
Musician Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Musician Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
16 / 39
Singer Chris Young. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Chris Young. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Chris Young. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
17 / 39
Singer Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
18 / 39
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
19 / 39
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
20 / 39
Singer Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Singer Jennifer Nettles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
21 / 39
Singer Craig Morgan and wife, Karen Morgan. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Craig Morgan and wife, Karen Morgan. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Craig Morgan and wife, Karen Morgan. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
22 / 39
Actress Aubrey Peebles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Actress Aubrey Peebles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Actress Aubrey Peebles. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
23 / 39
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
24 / 39
Musician Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Musician Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
25 / 39
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
26 / 39
Pop group Pentatonix. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Pop group Pentatonix. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Pop group Pentatonix. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
27 / 39
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
28 / 39
Musicians Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musicians Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Musicians Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
29 / 39
The duo Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

The duo Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The duo Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
30 / 39
Singer Cole Swindell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Cole Swindell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Cole Swindell. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
31 / 39
Singer Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Thomas Rhett. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
32 / 39
Singers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
33 / 39
Musician Sam Bush. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Sam Bush. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Musician Sam Bush. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
34 / 39
The band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

The band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
35 / 39
Singer Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
36 / 39
Singer Scotty McCreery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Scotty McCreery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Singer Scotty McCreery. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
37 / 39
Singer Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Singer Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Singer Dierks Bentley. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
38 / 39
Musician Jeff Cook and his wife Lisa. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Jeff Cook and his wife Lisa. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Musician Jeff Cook and his wife Lisa. REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
39 / 39
Trending Collections

Pictures