Pictures | Thu Nov 7, 2013

CMA red carpet

<p>Singer Blake Shelton and his wife, singer Miranda Lambert, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Jase Robertson and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Jennifer Nettles poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Sheryl Crow poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Aubrey Peeples poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Connie Britton poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Chaley Rose poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Joy Williams poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Kimberly Schalpman of Little Big Town poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Robin Roberts poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Seth Myers and his wife Alexi Ashe pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Joy Williams (L) and Connie Britton pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Judith Hoag poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Joe Don Rooney (L), Gary LeVox (C) and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Jason Mraz (L) and Hunter Hayes poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Lee Brice and his wife Sara pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Darius Rucker poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Jana Kramer poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Hayley Orrantia poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Scotty McCreery poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Brantley Gilbert poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Brett Eldredge arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>Singer Cassadee Pope arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

<p>The Eli Young Band and their guests arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson</p>

