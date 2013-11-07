CMA red carpet
Singer Blake Shelton and his wife, singer Miranda Lambert, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Blake Shelton and his wife, singer Miranda Lambert, arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jase Robertson and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jase Robertson and Willie Robertson from the Duck Dynasty TV show pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jennifer Nettles poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jennifer Nettles poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kellie Pickler arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Sheryl Crow poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Sheryl Crow poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Aubrey Peeples poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Aubrey Peeples poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Connie Britton poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Connie Britton poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Chaley Rose poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Chaley Rose poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Kimberly Schalpman of Little Big Town poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Kimberly Schalpman of Little Big Town poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Robin Roberts poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Robin Roberts poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Taylor Swift poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Seth Myers and his wife Alexi Ashe pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Seth Myers and his wife Alexi Ashe pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams (L) and Connie Britton pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joy Williams (L) and Connie Britton pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Judith Hoag poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Judith Hoag poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joe Don Rooney (L), Gary LeVox (C) and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Joe Don Rooney (L), Gary LeVox (C) and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jason Mraz (L) and Hunter Hayes poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jason Mraz (L) and Hunter Hayes poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Lee Brice and his wife Sara pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Lee Brice and his wife Sara pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Darius Rucker poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Darius Rucker poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Jake Owen and his wife Lacey arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jana Kramer poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Jana Kramer poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Hayley Orrantia poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Hayley Orrantia poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Scotty McCreery poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Scotty McCreery poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Clay Walker and wife Jessica Craig pose on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Brantley Gilbert poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Brantley Gilbert poses on arrival at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Brett Eldredge arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Brett Eldredge arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Cassadee Pope arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Cassadee Pope arrives at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The Eli Young Band and their guests arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The Eli Young Band and their guests arrive at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Next Slideshows
Most Twitter followers
Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?
Art + Film Gala red carpet
The red carpet at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala.
YouTube Music Awards
The red carpet at the first-ever YouTube Music Awards.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
The latest designs from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.