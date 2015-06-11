Edition:
CMT Music Awards red carpet

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Actress Nicole Kidman and husband, musician Keith Urban. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Neil Perry (L), Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of The Band Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actress Jana Kramer. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Show co-host Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer RaeLynn. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Actress Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Cassadee Pope. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Madison Marlow (L) and Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Musician Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Ashley Monroe. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Actor Ian Somerhalder. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Kimberly Perry. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Darius Rucker. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Jason Aldean. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Singer Sam Hunt. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Sara Evans. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Musician Hunter Hayes. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Chase Rice. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actress Laura Bell Bundy. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Dustin Lynch. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Brooke Hogan (R) and Allyson Chernenko. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Musician Frankie Ballard. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Actor Tom Arnold (L) and singer Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Actor Norman Reedus. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Aloe Blacc. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
The parents of the late U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, Wayne (L) and Deby Kyle, arrive with Mark Woods. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Jessie James Decker (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
The group Parmalee. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Colton Swon (L) and Zach Swon of The Swon Brothers. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
