CMT Music Awards
Host Toby Keith at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of the Pistol Annies perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan gives away his guitar at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Duo Thompson Square are greeted by members of the audience as they take to the stage after winning the award for duo video of the year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Host Kristen Bell reacts while speaking at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Scotty McCreery reacts after winning Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Willie Nelson with Toby Keith and Zach Brown at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hosts Toby Keith and Kristen Bell arrive on-stage in a giant cup at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Reid Perry, Kimberly Perry and Neil Perry of The Band Perry perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Luke Bryan reacts after winning Male Video Of The Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Arnel Pineda of Journey performs with Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actor Tom Arnold and wrestler Steve Austin (R) react after tearing their sleeves off at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actress Denise Richards takes the stage at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Members of the band Little Big Town perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley accept the award for collaborative video of the year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Carrie Underwood hugs singer Jason Aldean after she won the award for video of the year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Carrie Underwood performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brad Paisley performs outside during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Carrie Underwood performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Toby Keith perfroms at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Luke Bryan greets Miranda Lambert on stage at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Host and singer Toby Keith arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Actress Hayden Panettiere at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Shawna Thompson, of nominated duo Thompson Square, arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Laura Bell Bundy makes a gesture as she arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Carrie Underwood and and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, stand next to singer Brad Paisley at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Kelly Pickler at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Lady Antebellum arrive at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Singer Sara Evans and daughter Olivia arrive at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
The Zac Brown Band performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Scotty McCreery wins Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Band members from Lady Antebellum celebrate with presenter Jason Aldean (2nd L) after winning Group Video Of The Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Willie Nelson performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Luke Bryan performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Arnel Pineda of Journey performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Members of the band Little Big Town perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
