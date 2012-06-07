Edition:
CMT Music Awards

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Host Toby Keith at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of the Pistol Annies perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Luke Bryan gives away his guitar at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Duo Thompson Square are greeted by members of the audience as they take to the stage after winning the award for duo video of the year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Host Kristen Bell reacts while speaking at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Scotty McCreery reacts after winning Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Willie Nelson with Toby Keith and Zach Brown at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Hosts Toby Keith and Kristen Bell arrive on-stage in a giant cup at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Reid Perry, Kimberly Perry and Neil Perry of The Band Perry perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Luke Bryan reacts after winning Male Video Of The Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Arnel Pineda of Journey performs with Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actor Tom Arnold and wrestler Steve Austin (R) react after tearing their sleeves off at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Denise Richards takes the stage at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Members of the band Little Big Town perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singers Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley accept the award for collaborative video of the year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Luke Bryan performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Carrie Underwood hugs singer Jason Aldean after she won the award for video of the year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Carrie Underwood performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Brad Paisley performs outside during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Carrie Underwood performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Toby Keith perfroms at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Luke Bryan greets Miranda Lambert on stage at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Ashley Greene arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Host and singer Toby Keith arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Actress Hayden Panettiere at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Shawna Thompson, of nominated duo Thompson Square, arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Laura Bell Bundy makes a gesture as she arrives at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Carrie Underwood and and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, stand next to singer Brad Paisley at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Kelly Pickler at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Lady Antebellum arrive at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Sara Evans and daughter Olivia arrive at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

The Zac Brown Band performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Scotty McCreery wins Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Band members from Lady Antebellum celebrate with presenter Jason Aldean (2nd L) after winning Group Video Of The Year at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Willie Nelson performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Luke Bryan performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Singer Arnel Pineda of Journey performs at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Members of the band Little Big Town perform at the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thursday, June 07, 2012

