CMT Music Awards
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood (L) and Miranda Lambert perform "Somethin' Bad" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line accept the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Blake Shelton performs "Boys 'Round Here" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Brantley Gilbert performs "Bottoms Up" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reacts to winning the Award for Duo Video Of The Year during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Show host Kristen Bell wears a fake mustache as she speaks during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lady Antebellum perform "Bartender" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Luke Bryan performs "Play It Again" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A fan enjoys a performance during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Little Big Town perform "Day Drinking" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Jake Owen performs "Beachin" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dierks Bentley performs "Drunk On a Plane" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lzzy Hale and Eric Church perform "That's Damn Rock & Roll" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson is congratulated by Lee Ann Womack as he accepts the CMT Impact Award during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers Jennifer Nettles and John Legend perform "All of Me" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Keith Urban performs "Cop Car" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Lindsey Stirling performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musicians Kacey Musgraves (L) and Lee Ann Womack perform "Livin' on Love" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Cassadee Pope accepts the breakthrough video of the year award for "Wasting All These Tears" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
(L to R) Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo, ZZ Top and Florida Georgia Line perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jason Derulo (L) and Luke Bryan perform a medley during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Hunter Hayes performs "Tattoo" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musicians Charles Kelley (R) and Keith Urban chat in the audience as Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, watches the show during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Danielle Bradbery performs during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Blake Shelton greets singer Hillary Scott in the audience during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
The Band Perry accepts the group video of the year award for "Done" during the 2014 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
