Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 11, 2015 | 1:46pm BST

CMT Music Awards

Jake Owen jumps as he performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jake Owen jumps as he performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Jake Owen jumps as he performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
1 / 22
Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Brittany Snow announce Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood as the winners for collaborative video of the year for "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
2 / 22
Luke Bryan performs "Kick the Dust Up" as Charles Kelley (L) of Lady Antebellum dances. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan performs "Kick the Dust Up" as Charles Kelley (L) of Lady Antebellum dances. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Luke Bryan performs "Kick the Dust Up" as Charles Kelley (L) of Lady Antebellum dances. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
3 / 22
Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That" during the 2015 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
4 / 22
Florida Georgia Line performs "Anything Goes". REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Florida Georgia Line performs "Anything Goes". REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Florida Georgia Line performs "Anything Goes". REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
5 / 22
Singer Cole Swindell introduces Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Cole Swindell introduces Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Cole Swindell introduces Florida Georgia Line. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
6 / 22
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform "Long Stretch of Love". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform "Long Stretch of Love". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform "Long Stretch of Love". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
7 / 22
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs "Homegrown". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs "Homegrown". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs "Homegrown". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
8 / 22
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female video of the year for "Something in the Water". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female video of the year for "Something in the Water". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female video of the year for "Something in the Water". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
9 / 22
Jason Aldean performs "Tonight Looks Good on You". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jason Aldean performs "Tonight Looks Good on You". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Jason Aldean performs "Tonight Looks Good on You". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
10 / 22
Singer Darius Rucker performs "Homegrown Honey". REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Singer Darius Rucker performs "Homegrown Honey". REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Singer Darius Rucker performs "Homegrown Honey". REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
11 / 22
Jason Aldean takes the stage to accept the award for CMT performance of the year for "Turn the Page" with Bob Seger. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jason Aldean takes the stage to accept the award for CMT performance of the year for "Turn the Page" with Bob Seger. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Jason Aldean takes the stage to accept the award for CMT performance of the year for "Turn the Page" with Bob Seger. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
12 / 22
RaeLynn performs "God Made Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

RaeLynn performs "God Made Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
RaeLynn performs "God Made Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
13 / 22
Musician Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids". REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Musician Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids". REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Musician Kenny Chesney performs "American Kids". REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
14 / 22
Triple Crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza, who rode American Pharoah, is introduced by show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Triple Crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza, who rode American Pharoah, is introduced by show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Triple Crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza, who rode American Pharoah, is introduced by show co-host Erin Andrews. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
15 / 22
Eric Church performs "Like a Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Eric Church performs "Like a Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Eric Church performs "Like a Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
16 / 22
Sam Hunt accepts the award for breakthrough video of the year for "Leave the Night On" as presenters Nick Fradiani and Cassadee Pope listen. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Sam Hunt accepts the award for breakthrough video of the year for "Leave the Night On" as presenters Nick Fradiani and Cassadee Pope listen. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Sam Hunt accepts the award for breakthrough video of the year for "Leave the Night On" as presenters Nick Fradiani and Cassadee Pope listen. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
17 / 22
Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Reba McEntire performs "Going Out Like That". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
18 / 22
Carrie Underwood performs "Little Toy Guns". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood performs "Little Toy Guns". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Carrie Underwood performs "Little Toy Guns". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
19 / 22
Luke Bryan accepts the award for male video of the year for "Play It Again" from presenter Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Luke Bryan accepts the award for male video of the year for "Play It Again" from presenter Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Luke Bryan accepts the award for male video of the year for "Play It Again" from presenter Nikki Reed. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
20 / 22
Jake Owen performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jake Owen performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Jake Owen performs "Real Life". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
21 / 22
Maddie & Tae perform "Girl in a Country Song". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Maddie & Tae perform "Girl in a Country Song". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Maddie & Tae perform "Girl in a Country Song". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
CMT Music Awards red carpet

CMT Music Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

CMT Music Awards red carpet

CMT Music Awards red carpet

Red carpet style at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

11 Jun 2015
Tony Awards ceremony

Tony Awards ceremony

Highlights from the Tony Awards.

08 Jun 2015
Tony Awards red carpet

Tony Awards red carpet

Style from the Tony Awards red carpet.

08 Jun 2015
CFDA Fashion Awards

CFDA Fashion Awards

Style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in NY.

02 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures