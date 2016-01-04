Coach Zidane

Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid have sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real...more

Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid have sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great Zidane from the B team to replace him, president Florentino Perez said. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close