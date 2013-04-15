Coachella Music Festival
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walks by a mobile art piece shaped like a snail during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walks by a mobile art piece shaped like a snail during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The Lumineers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The Lumineers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wesley Schultz (L) and Ben Wahamaki of The Lumineers perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wesley Schultz (L) and Ben Wahamaki of The Lumineers perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers are sprayed with water to cool off during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers are sprayed with water to cool off during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A performer hangs from a rope as she performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A performer hangs from a rope as she performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Vampire Weekend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by Vampire Weekend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damon Albarn of British band Blur performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damon Albarn of British band Blur performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damon Albarn of British band Blur performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Damon Albarn of British band Blur performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The xx during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers watch the performance by The xx during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Mars of Phoenix performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Mars of Phoenix performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jenny Lewis and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jenny Lewis and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers cheer as they watch the performance by 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers cheer as they watch the performance by 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers stand by the power station installation during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers stand by the power station installation during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers wearing costumes, pose for a photo during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers wearing costumes, pose for a photo during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer dances using an illuminated hula hoop during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer dances using an illuminated hula hoop during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wears a costume as she walks the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wears a costume as she walks the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walk by a mobile art piece during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers walk by a mobile art piece during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gordon Gano (L) and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gordon Gano (L) and Brian Ritchie of Violent Femmes perform during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hip hop artist 2 Chainz performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hip hop artist 2 Chainz performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goer Bella Boom Box reacts during the performance by hip hop artist 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goer Bella Boom Box reacts during the performance by hip hop artist 2 Chainz during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers dance during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers dance during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wearing a costume kisses his friend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer wearing a costume kisses his friend during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Gourley of Portugal. The Man performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers laugh as they walk the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Concert-goers laugh as they walk the field during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer does a flip for his friends during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A concert-goer does a flip for his friends during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
MTV Movie Awards
Highlights from the awards show.
Australian Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sydney.
Country Music Awards
Highlights from the Academy of Country Music awards.
Week in Fashion
Style highlights from the runways this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.