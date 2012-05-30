Coal miners block Spanish highway
Spanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear secure the area in front of a burning barricade blocking the A-66 highway in the northern Spanish village of Campomanes, during a coal miners protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Spanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear shoot rubber bullets during clashes with coal miners protesting against government spending cuts in the mining sector in the northern Spanish village of Campomanes May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners stand near a barricade on motorway A-66 to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners move a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway A-66 to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner cuts a tree trunk to make a barricade on the motorway A-66 to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner moves a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway A-66 to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners move a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway A-66 to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Spanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear secure an area during clashes with coal miners protesting against government spending cuts in the mining sector in the northern Spanish village of Campomanes May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners stand behind a barricade which they set up on motorway A-66 to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Spanish Civil Guard officers in full riot gear gather along a road as coal miners protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in the northern Spanish village of Campomanes, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A striking coal miner places a burning tyre onto a barricade on the A-66 motorway to protest against the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A striking coal miner places a burning tyre onto a barricade on the A-66 motorway to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Civil Guard members walks in front of a barricade on the motorway A-66 that was set up by coal miners on strike to protest government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A group of striking coal miners move out of the motorway A-66 after placing a barricade of burning tires to protest government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A miner on strike stands behind a barricade on the A-66 motorway to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner on strike takes pictures with his cell phone after placing a barricade of burning tires on the A-66 motorway to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Miners on strike set up a barricade on the A-66 motorway to protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
