Cold in the USA
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...more
A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Greece in the shadows
Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.
Retreat from Debaltseve
Ukrainian troops pull out of the strategic rail hub town after a fierce assault by separatists.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The week in Syria
A look back on a week of fighting in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.