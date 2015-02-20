Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 20, 2015 | 7:06pm GMT

Cold in the USA

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break decades-old record lows for Feb. 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break...more

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. Millions of people awoke to painfully cold weather in the eastern United States on Friday, with temperatures frigid enough in New York City and Washington to break decades-old record lows for Feb. 20. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 11
A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A woman walks her dog during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 11
People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk through the cold on Wall Street in New York's financial district February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 11
People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People try to get their hands warm as they walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 11
A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A man talks on his phone while walking in the cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 11
People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperatures through the Brooklyn bridge in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 11
A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A woman covers herself from the wind as she makes her way to New York, during low temperatures in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 11
A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A homeless man makes his way through the Brooklyn bridge during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 11
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperature at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 11
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 11
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk during low temperatures at Lower Manhattan in New York, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Greece in the shadows

Greece in the shadows

Next Slideshows

Greece in the shadows

Greece in the shadows

Silhouettes across the nation that is in the euro zone spotlight.

20 Feb 2015
Retreat from Debaltseve

Retreat from Debaltseve

Ukrainian troops pull out of the strategic rail hub town after a fierce assault by separatists.

19 Feb 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Feb 2015
The week in Syria

The week in Syria

A look back on a week of fighting in Syria.

19 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John in the spotlight

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.

First lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump

A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures