Cold War power plant

A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The Water-Water Power Reactor of the VVER-440/V-230 type, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards that were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

