Pictures | Tue Aug 5, 2014 | 6:10pm BST

Cold War power plant

A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power plant that was nearly completed in 1990, when the country's re-unification halted construction. The Water-Water Power Reactor of the VVER-440/V-230 type, a modified version of the first generation of Soviet designed nuclear power plants, was decommissioned along with all other units as they did not meet West German safety standards that were significantly higher than in East Germany. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

