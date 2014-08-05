Cold War power plant
A view of a ring hall surrounding the reactor casing is seen in the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside the northeastern town of Lubmin August 5, 2014. Unit Six was a part of East Germany's largest nuclear power...more
A view of the switches at a control board is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view shows the top of the reactor inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A full-body contamination monitor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An explosion-proof telephone is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of an entrance to the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of a former engine hall is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Valves are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of the concrete case surrounding the pressure vessel of the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view of the pump hall surrounding the reactor is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The pressurizer is seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A view shows a double-door system of heavy steel doors inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Switches of a control board are seen inside the decommissioned Unit Six of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An exterior view shows decommissioned Units Six (L of chimney) and Five of the Greifswald nuclear power station outside Lubmin August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Building a windmill
Crews assemble a turbine on a wind farm in France.
Sugar warehouse burns
Firefighters contain a blaze at a Brazilian sugar facility, slowing down exports from the world's largest producer of sugar.
In the trenches
A French historical society rebuilds World War One trenches on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916.
Rubik's Cube Championship
Fans of the classic puzzle toy gather for the National Rubik's Cube Championship in New Jersey.
MORE IN PICTURES
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.