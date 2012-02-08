Edition:
Cold warriors

Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Israeli soldiers from the Alpine Unit walk in the snow during a demonstration of their skills for the media on Mount Hermon, near the Israel-Syria border January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during an exercise over the NATO airbase in Aviano, northern Italy, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during an exercise over the NATO airbase in Aviano, northern Italy, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) drops paratroopers during an exercise over the NATO airbase in Aviano, northern Italy, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko more

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool

A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool

A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jin-man/ Pool

Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Ianushkevich

Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Ianushkevich

Soldiers of Belarus' guard of honor stretch during a training session in Minsk January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Ianushkevich

A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build up above the Transcaucasian highway some 110 km (68.4 miles) from the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build up above the Transcaucasian highway some 110 km (68.4 miles) from the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek...more

A member of an emergency services special unit fires a shell towards the upper slopes to clear snow build up above the Transcaucasian highway some 110 km (68.4 miles) from the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean soldier guards the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more

U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates a motorcycle as he takes part in the historical re-enactment of a battle in the village of Kalynivka, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Kiev, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates a motorcycle as he takes part in the historical re-enactment of a battle in the village of Kalynivka, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Kiev,...more

An enthusiast from a Ukrainian historical military club, dressed in a uniform of a Nazi soldier, operates a motorcycle as he takes part in the historical re-enactment of a battle in the village of Kalynivka, some 40 km (25 miles) west of Kiev, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall in Stavropol in southern Russia, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall in Stavropol in southern Russia, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station during a heavy snowfall in Stavropol in southern Russia, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 km (16 miles) west of Minsk, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 km (16 miles) west of Minsk, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A serviceman from the Interior Ministry's special unit crawls beneath an obstacle during a competition near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 km (16 miles) west of Minsk, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Members of the Special Warfare Command scrub their bodies with snow during an annual severe winter season drill in Pyeongchang, about 180 km (113 miles) east of Seoul, January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhail Mordasov

Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhail Mordasov

Russian soldiers train at a shooting range outside Veliky Novgorod late February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mikhail Mordasov

U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

U.S. soldiers patrol the Zormat district of the eastern Paktia province of Afghanistan January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

