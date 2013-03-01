Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 1, 2013 | 3:25pm GMT

College of Cardinals

<p>An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

An unidentified cardinal walks under the rain during a pause of a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 26
<p>Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict XVI's audience with the newly appointed Catholic Archbishops at Vatican June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict XVI's audience with the newly appointed Catholic Archbishops at Vatican June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki (L) Archbishop of Berlin attends with others Archbishops during Pope Benedict XVI's audience with the newly appointed Catholic Archbishops at Vatican June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
2 / 26
<p>Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (C) arrives by elevator to attend a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 26
<p>Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucis" during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI 's upcoming visit to Cuba in March in Havana February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucis" during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI 's upcoming visit to Cuba in March in Havana February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinal Jaime Ortega, leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, speaks after a Stations of the Cross or "Via-Crucis" during preparations for Pope Benedict XVI 's upcoming visit to Cuba in March in Havana February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 26
<p>New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. (L) receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 26
<p>People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronto, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronto, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Friday, March 01, 2013

People attend the funeral Mass for Cardinal Aloysius Ambrozic at St. Michael's Catholic Cathedral, in Toronto, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Close
6 / 26
<p>Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez of Colombia during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez of Colombia during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI places a red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head of new Cardinal Ruben Salazar Gomez of Colombia during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 26
<p>New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict XVI during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict XVI during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

New Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines leaves after receiving a red biretta from Pope Benedict XVI during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 26
<p>Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of the Holy Year celebrations at So Kien church, near Hanoi November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of the Holy Year celebrations at So Kien church, near Hanoi November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kham

Friday, March 01, 2013

Catholic Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man (R), Ho Chi Minh city Archbishop attends a mass as part of the Holy Year celebrations at So Kien church, near Hanoi November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kham

Close
9 / 26
<p>Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

Newly installed Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria (L) receives guests at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 26
<p>Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
11 / 26
<p>Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O&rsquo;Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in central London February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in central London February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster speaks at a news conference in central London February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 26
<p>Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez in Havana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa</p>

Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez in Havana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinal Jaime Ortega (R), leader of Cuba's Catholic Church, conducts a mass to pray for the recovery of Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez in Havana March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Close
13 / 26
<p>An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

An unidentified cardinal talks with a priest during a pause in meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
14 / 26
<p>Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brien resigned following allegations he behaved in an inappropriate way with priests, and said he would not take part in the election of Pope Benedict's replacement.REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brien resigned following allegations he behaved in an inappropriate way with priests, and said he would not take part in the election of Pope...more

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinal Keith O'Brien sits at a desk in a room in his home in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2013. O'Brien resigned following allegations he behaved in an inappropriate way with priests, and said he would not take part in the election of Pope Benedict's replacement.REUTERS/David Moir

Close
15 / 26
<p>Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexual abuse in the Belgian Catholic Church, at the Belgian Parliament in Brussels December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexual abuse in the Belgian Catholic Church, at the Belgian Parliament in Brussels December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Friday, March 01, 2013

Belgian Cardinal Godfried Danneels waits to testify before the Parliamentary Committee hearing on child sexual abuse in the Belgian Catholic Church, at the Belgian Parliament in Brussels December 21, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
16 / 26
<p>Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, March 01, 2013

Vatican Secretary of State Italian Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
17 / 26
<p>New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifix in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifix in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

New Cardinal George Alencherry of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head holds a crucifix in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
18 / 26
<p>Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, March 01, 2013

Irish Cardinal Sean Brady (L) and Archbishop Dermot Clifford walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 26
<p>Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interview after his Easter Sunday homily at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interview after his Easter Sunday homily at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, March 01, 2013

Leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland Cardinal Keith O'Brien touches his cross during an interview after his Easter Sunday homily at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
20 / 26
<p>New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, March 01, 2013

New Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (C) is congratulated by an unidentified cardinal during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
21 / 26
<p>Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic church greet each other after their religious dialogue in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic church greet each other after their religious dialogue in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Friday, March 01, 2013

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (R) and Cardinal Paul Shan Kuo-hsi of Taiwan's Catholic church greet each other after their religious dialogue in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, September 2, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
22 / 26
<p>Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinals attend Pope Benedict XVI's weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
23 / 26
<p>Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church service regarding recently revealed child abuse cases in the Roman Catholic church, in Vienna March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church service regarding recently revealed child abuse cases in the Roman Catholic church, in Vienna March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, March 01, 2013

Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn observes a moment of silence in front of a crucifix after a church service regarding recently revealed child abuse cases in the Roman Catholic church, in Vienna March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
24 / 26
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonise five new saints, among them Mother Mary MacKillop, the first Australian saint, at the Vatican February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonise five new saints, among them Mother Mary MacKillop, the first Australian saint, at the Vatican February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano more

Friday, March 01, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI leads a meeting at the Vatican with cardinals and bishops during a consistory to canonise five new saints, among them Mother Mary MacKillop, the first Australian saint, at the Vatican February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
25 / 26
<p>Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from the Vatican, on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from the Vatican, on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Friday, March 01, 2013

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, waves as the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from the Vatican, on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Searching for UFOs

Searching for UFOs

Next Slideshows

Searching for UFOs

Searching for UFOs

Looking for extraterrestrial life in the Arizona desert.

01 Mar 2013
Wild weather

Wild weather

Scenes of the awesome and sometimes destructive power of nature.

28 Feb 2013
What the sequester could impact

What the sequester could impact

The consequences of the across-the-board spending cuts.

28 Feb 2013
Northern Ireland's murals

Northern Ireland's murals

Since the paramilitary ceasefires some murals in Northern Ireland have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements.

28 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Two people have been shot outside UK parliament and at least a dozen people are injured on Westminster Bridge after an incident in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures