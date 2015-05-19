Colombia landslide
Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains....more
Residents stand in front destroyed homes along a street covered in mud and debris in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/El Colombiano
Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents remove debris in front their damaged house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A man clears rubble from the ruins of his house, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Furniture are seen in front of the ruins of houses, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of destroyed homes and streets covered in mud and debris after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue teams work after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Police guard the entrance of a cemetery, to secure the area after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto the municipality of Salgar, Antioquia department, Colombia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A general view of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department after a landslide May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cesar Carrion/Colombian Presidency
Residents cross in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of their damaged houses, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Partially destroyed houses are seen alongside La Liboriana river where a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front their damaged house, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A general view of damaged homes by the La Liboriana river, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of their damaged house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman walks in front of the ruins of a house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Residents stand in front of the ruins of houses, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman looks from a site with homes which were destroyed after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
