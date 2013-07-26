Colombiamoda fashion
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Falabella brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Manuela Alvarez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Manuela Alvarez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Adriana Sanchez during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation of brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation of brand Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Agua Bendita during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Rapsodia brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Rapsodia brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Models present creations by designer Francesca Miranda during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013.REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013.REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from the Pasarela Babalu brand during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model is reflected in the runway as she presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model is reflected in the runway as she presents a creation by designer Silvia Tcherassi during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 25, 2013. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A model presents a creation from Fashion Lab designers during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Next Slideshows
Top-earning celebs under 30
Forbes ranks the top-earning celebs under 30.
Lights. Camera. Action.
Behind-the-scenes on the sets of Hollywood films.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.
Emmy nominees
"American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Game of Thrones" led the nominees for the primetime Emmy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.