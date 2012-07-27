Edition:
United Kingdom

Colombian fashion

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
1 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
2 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Tarrao during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Tarrao during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
3 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
4 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
5 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Mai Petit during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Mai Petit during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
6 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
7 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
8 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
9 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during the Colombiamoda Fashion Show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Francisco Leal during the Colombiamoda Fashion Show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS / Albeiro Lopera

Close
10 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
11 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Babalu during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
12 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents creations by Colombian brand Alado during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
13 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
14 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
15 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
16 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Leonisa during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
17 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation from Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation from Andina Area University during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin July 24, 2012. REUTERS /Albeiro Lopera

Close
18 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

A model presents a creation by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
19 / 20
Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Friday, July 27, 2012

Models present creations by Colombian brand Studio F during the Colombiamoda fashion show in Medellin, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Close
20 / 20

Colombian fashion

Colombian fashion Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

3:00pm GMT

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

2:41pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

2:40pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

2:25am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:15am GMT

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

All Collections

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

1:25am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »