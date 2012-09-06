Colombia's FARC war

A woman takes shelter from the sun with her baby (hidden by the straw hat) behind a burnt-out house in Caldono, in the province of Cauca, August 11, 2012. Indigenous authorities claimed that soldiers shot some native people, burnt a house and crops of coffee and suspect that the soldiers did so in retaliation against members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, whom they fought with, who remained in the area. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga