Colombia's last nomadic tribe
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian child rests in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak first made contact with the outside world in 1988 - one of the last of Colombia's 102 tribes to do...more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. They are just one of 34 indigenous groups at risk of extinction in Colombia, forced to flee their lands by warring factions in the...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy gestures in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. At Agua Bonita, an area of lush farmland set aside by the government for the 80 Nukak who live here, the...more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian people walk on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Corrugated zinc has replaced palm-leaf roofs, the village is strewn with litter, music blaring from the radio has driven out Nukak...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman counts money at a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Government medical missions to Nukak settlements to treat malnutrition and respiratory diseases are replacing traditional...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen on the street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. These days they are more likely to play football or loll in their hammocks, while older women and children walk barefoot to town...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian man weaves with his foot in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Nukak men now face a two-week trek through rainforest to find monkeys, so they are hunting...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy rests in a hammock in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 3, 2015. The move to settlements has forced the Nukak to grapple with once alien concepts like borders,...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boy is seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. Such rapid change has produced anxiety and stress, along with a deep sense of loss they find hard to handle....more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian Joaquin Niijbe, 27, talks in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 4, 2015. Among the Nukak, teenagers who have never known or can no longer recall life as hunter-gatherer...more
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman and children walk barefoot on a street in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. The Nukak are polygamous and once lived in small groups in the jungle. But now in the settlements they are...more
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman holds her baby in a park in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian girl cooks while her brother looks on from a hammock at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian children and women are seen in a refugee camp at Agua Bonita in San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province September 3, 2015. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A Colombian Indian Nukak Maku boy rests in a hammock on his tent near San Jose del Guaviare province southeast of Bogota on April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian sits with his children in a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Colombian Nukak Maku Indian boys look at a picture of a nomadic Indian in the jungle at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A Colombian Nukak Maku Indian woman eats at a refugee camp near San Jose del Guaviare of Guaviare province southeast of Bogota, May 12, 2005. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Next Slideshows
Searching for a bone marrow match
Sophia Trujillo has aplastic anemia and needs a bone marrow transplant but with her multi-racial background, the search for a match has been difficult.
Wasteland weekend
Enthusiasts attend the post-apocalyptic Wasteland Weekend event inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise in California.
Searching for the perfect etrog
Jews inspects palm frond and etrogs for blemishes during preparations for the upcoming holiday of Sukkot.
Between Russia and Japan
Life on the disputed island chain known to Russia as the Southern Kuriles, but referred to by Japan as the Northern Territories.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.