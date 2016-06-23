Edition:
Colombia's long war with FARC

Jose Gomez
San Vicente Del Caguan, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

1 / 34
Str Old
La Sombra, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

Three members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) take up positions in trenches around a heavily-fortified rebel camp in the southern Caqueta province, December 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

2 / 34
Jose Gomez
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Colombian soldiers survey an area in San Juanito during fighting with FARC guerrillas, February 1997. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

3 / 34
Str Old
Dolores, Colombia
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

Two civilians of the town of Dolores are ordered by FARC guerrillas to search a Colombian policeman's clothes for concealed weapons during a siege of the town in Colombia's central Tolima province, November 1999. A fellow wounded policeman lies in the background with a rebel crouching above him. REUTERS/File

4 / 34
Str Old
Dolores, Colombia
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

FARC guerrillas take hostage three police captured during an attack in the town of Dolores, November 1997. The captured police were released to the press some hours later. REUTERS/File

5 / 34
Str Old
Bogota, Colombia
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

Colombian soldiers carry a FARC guerrilla injured in combat during an attack in Guayabetal Meta province, January 2000. REUTERS/File

6 / 34
Str Old
Bogota, Colombia
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

A dead civilian lies in the road as Red Cross workers run for protection after an attack in Guayabetal, January 2000. REUTERS/File

7 / 34
Henry Romero
Silvia, Colombia
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

FARC rebels stand guard during a roadblock after they attacked Silvia town in Cauca province, May 1999. REUTERS/Henry Romero

8 / 34
Jose Gomez
SAN VICENTE DEL CAGUAN, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009

A FARC rebel looks at a photo of legendary guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in a temporary rebel headquarters in San Vicente del Caguan, October 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

9 / 34
Stringer .
CAPARRAPI, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009

A Colombian soldier covers his face as he looks at the body of a FARC rebel killed in combat, May 2000. The suspected members of FARC were traveling in two vehicles along a rural road northwest of Bogota, when army troops opened fire killing 10 suspected leftist rebels. REUTERS/File

10 / 34
Stringer .
GRANADA, COLOMBIA
Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009

A Colombian police officerruns as he holds his weapon during a guerrilla attack in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. Three Colombian policemen and three civilians were killed during the attack. REUTERS/File

11 / 34
Str Old
Cisneros, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Two Colombian soldiers patrol in front at a truck burned by FARC rebels in an illegal roadblock, leaving one civilian dead, March 2002. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz

12 / 34
Eliana Aponte
Amazonia, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

46 Colombian police held prisoner by FARC rebels huddle in a boat as they are escorted by guerrillas from behind, near the end of a two-day river journey on their way to being freed in a unilateral release, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

13 / 34
Jose Gomez
Puerto Siare, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

A Colombian soldier is carried by a Black Hawk helicopter in Puerto Siare, with bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat, August 2001. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

14 / 34
Str Old
Granada, Colombia
Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006

A Colombian policeman rests on his rifle after a battle against FARC rebels in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. REUTERS/File

15 / 34
Daniel Munoz
Buga, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006

Friends of Andres Felipe Perez look at his coffin during his funeral in Buga's police headquarters, December 2001. Andres Felipe, a Colombian boy whose deathbed plea to see his father, kidnapped by FARC rebels, before dying of cancer touched the war-weary nation, sparking fresh outrage at rebel captors who snubbed the boy's last wish. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

16 / 34
Jose Gomez
Paujil, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

An elderly woman lies on the road after being injured when a FARC rebel's weapon discharged in Paujil, February 2002. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

17 / 34
Eduardo Munoz
Dagua, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

A Colombian police officer attempts to put out a truck fire set by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

18 / 34
Daniel Munoz
La Plata, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

A Colombian soldier looks at the bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat in La Plata, Huila province, July 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

19 / 34
Eliana Aponte
Caqueta, Colombia
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

FARC rebels march through a guerrilla camp deep in the jungles of southern Colombia, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

20 / 34
Eduardo Munoz
Dagua, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

Colombian police and peasants look at a truck burned by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

21 / 34
Daniel Munoz
BOGOTA, Colombia
Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2007

Ingrid Betancourt, a French-Colombian politician kidnapped in February 2002, is seen in a video released by FARC in 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

22 / 34
Albeiro Lopera
San Rafael, Colombia - Republic of
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Colombian rescue workers try to pull an ambulance from a riverbank after rebels blew up a bridge in San Rafael, Antioquia Province, February 2002. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

23 / 34
Eduardo Munoz
Toribio, Colombia
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Colombian police officers evacuate a body of a comrade fatally shot during a gun battle against FRC rebels in Toribio, April 2005. Three police officers and one girl were killed while 23 people, including eight police officers, were injured in the gun fight. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

24 / 34
Reuters TV
Bogota, Colombia
Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2007

Kidnapped Colombian army Captain Yesid Valero gestures in an undated video obtained by Reuters in July 2007. The video brought news for the first time in four years of the politicians, police and soldiers being held in jungle camps by guerrillas in Latin America's oldest insurgency. REUTERS/Reuters TV

25 / 34
Daniel Munoz
BOGOTA, Colombia
Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2008

Demonstrators attend a protest against the FARC rebel group in Bogota, February 2008. Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest to demand FARC guerrillas free hostages who have been held for years in secret jungle camps. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

26 / 34
Handout .
Bogota, Colombia
Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2008

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter following a rescue operation in Colombia July 2008. Betancourt was rescued after more than six years in the jungle as a captive. REUTERS/Handout

27 / 34
Jaime Saldarriaga
PIENDAMO, Colombia
Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2011

A woman surveys the damage to her house after an attack on a nearby police station, blamed on FARC rebels, in Piendamo, November 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

28 / 34
John Vizcaino
PUERTO CONCORDIA, Colombia
Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia, near Meta province, January 2012. Operation "Republica 73" was aimed at destroying labs that belonged to FARC rebels. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

29 / 34
Jaime Saldarriaga
VILLA RICA, Colombia
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2012

Colombian police search for the body of their colleague who was killed by a car bomb at a police station in Villa Rica, February 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

30 / 34
Jaime Saldarriaga
JAMBALO, Colombia
Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012

FARC members run during a battle with the Colombian Army in the mountains of Jambalo, in the province of Cauca, July 2012. Cauca province - known colloquially by soldiers as Cauca-kistan for the intensity of combat there - has been one of the hottest regions of the conflict and it is a strategic area for the production and transport of cocaine. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

31 / 34
John Vizcaino
BOGOTA, Colombia
Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2012

Natalia, daughter of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force, and relatives carry his portrait during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota, August 2012. Flores died in an attack by FARC rebels in the province of Valdivia, Antioquia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

32 / 34
Jaime Saldarriaga
TORIBIO, Colombia
Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2012

Students participate in an evacuation drill, in the event that they are caught in a crossfire between the army and FARC rebels, at a school in Toribio, Cauca, September 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

33 / 34
Jaime Saldarriaga
INZA, Colombia
Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2013

A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack blamed on FARC rebels in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province, December 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

