Colonel Gaddafi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Libyan Leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi holds out his hand during his speech at the Summit for the Non-aligned Countries in Belgrade, September 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 21, 2011

Libyan Leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi holds out his hand during his speech at the Summit for the Non-aligned Countries in Belgrade, September 5, 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman takes off her jacket as she arrives with about 200 other young women for a meeting with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a Libyan cultural centre in Rome, August 30, 2010. Gaddafi's attempt to convert dozens of young women to Islam during a visit to Italy led to an angry reaction from Italian media. The mercurial Gaddafi invited a large group of young women hired by a hostess agency to an event and tried to convert them to Islam. REUTERS/Max Rossi

An interior view of the former residence of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi destroyed in an air attack in 1986 after President Ronald Reagan accused Tripoli of responsibility for a bomb blast in a West Berlin disco in which two American soldiers were killed. Photo taken December 2, 1999. REUTERS/File The aerial attack on the residence inside the military barracks of Bab-el-Azizia on the outskirts of Tripoli, killed at least 15 people, including Gaddafi's adopted daughter. At least 100 others were injured.

