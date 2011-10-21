Colonel Gaddafi

An interior view of the former residence of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi destroyed in an air attack in 1986 after President Ronald Reagan accused Tripoli of responsibility for a bomb blast in a West Berlin disco in which two American soldiers were killed. Photo taken December 2, 1999. REUTERS/File The aerial attack on the residence inside the military barracks of Bab-el-Azizia on the outskirts of Tripoli, killed at least 15 people, including Gaddafi's adopted daughter. At least 100 others were injured. ??»