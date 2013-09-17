Edition:
Colorado floods from above

<p>An aerial view shows a farm that lies flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. Search-and-rescue teams bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's flood-stricken landscape, as a week of torrential rains blamed for eight deaths and the destruction of at least 1,600 homes finally gave way to sunny skies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Oil storage tanks on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A road is cut in half by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Portable buildings lie piled together by flooding in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An oil well pad and a small herd of cows are surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An oil well pad is surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Mobile homes lie flooded in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled near portable buildings surrounded with flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The South Platte river floods its banks in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

