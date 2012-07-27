" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Colorado mourns

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Theresa Hoover (L), mother of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, hugs her son Wil at Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Amon/Pool

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Theresa Hoover (L), mother of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, hugs her son Wil at Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Amon/Pool

Close
1 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Lasamoa Cross (R), girlfriend of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, is hugged by Boik's uncle David Hoover next to the hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Lasamoa Cross (R), girlfriend of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, is hugged by Boik's uncle David Hoover next to the hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Century 16 movie theater where 12 were killed and dozens injured on July 20, 2012, is pictured in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Century 16 movie theater where 12 were killed and dozens injured on July 20, 2012, is pictured in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

James Vigil (C), cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, and Medek's sister Amanda (R) look at Micayla's casket after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

James Vigil (C), cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, and Medek's sister Amanda (R) look at Micayla's casket after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Marlene Knobbe, grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek, follows her casket out of the church after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Marlene Knobbe, grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek, follows her casket out of the church after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Attendees watch at the funeral of massacre victim Micayla Medek as her casket was loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Attendees watch at the funeral of massacre victim Micayla Medek as her casket was loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Amanda Medek, sister of massacre victim Micayla Medek, arrives for her sister's funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Amanda Medek, sister of massacre victim Micayla Medek, arrives for her sister's funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Signs drawn on fabric are seen hanging from a tree at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Signs drawn on fabric are seen hanging from a tree at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
17 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Paulina Cruz, 16, holds a candle at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Paulina Cruz, 16, holds a candle at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
20 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
22 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of those killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings carry posters honoring their relatives after a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of those killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings carry posters honoring their relatives after a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
25 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A woman holds her hands in prayer during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A woman holds her hands in prayer during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
27 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
28 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 30
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 30

Colorado mourns

Colorado mourns Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Tornado hits New York

Tornado hits New York
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

2:41pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

2:40pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

2:25am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:15am GMT

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

All Collections

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

1:25am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »