Colors of Autumn

People enjoy Autumn sunshine in Victoria Tower Gardens in London November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

People enjoy Autumn sunshine in Victoria Tower Gardens in London November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Kashmiri villagers collect saffron flowers at a field in Pampore, 19 km (12 miles) south of Srinagar October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri villagers collect saffron flowers at a field in Pampore, 19 km (12 miles) south of Srinagar October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A yellow leaf drifts on a pond in a park in St. Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A yellow leaf drifts on a pond in a park in St. Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A man rides a bicycle through a park during a sunny autumn day in Moscow, Russia October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A man rides a bicycle through a park during a sunny autumn day in Moscow, Russia October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A autumn display of pumpkins and gourds adorns the White House lawn on Halloween October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A autumn display of pumpkins and gourds adorns the White House lawn on Halloween October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A worker lights a lantern during a gathering in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

A worker lights a lantern during a gathering in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Trees on the Sharr mountains, located southeast of Kosovo, are seen during autumn October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Trees on the Sharr mountains, located southeast of Kosovo, are seen during autumn October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

A child tries to grab a soap bubble on a sunny autumn evening in Berlin, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A child tries to grab a soap bubble on a sunny autumn evening in Berlin, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Desiree Steinmann harvests grapes in a vineyard of Swiss wine maker Zweifel during a sunny autumn weather near the village of Regensberg west of Zurich, Switzerland October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Desiree Steinmann harvests grapes in a vineyard of Swiss wine maker Zweifel during a sunny autumn weather near the village of Regensberg west of Zurich, Switzerland October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A fisherman shelters from the sun under an umbrella on an unusually mild and sunny autumn afternoon on the edge of Lake Zurich near Kuesnacht, Switzerland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A fisherman shelters from the sun under an umbrella on an unusually mild and sunny autumn afternoon on the edge of Lake Zurich near Kuesnacht, Switzerland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. The marshes and lakes in the state of Brandenburg attract tens of thousands of cranes during their autumn migration from their breeding grounds in Russia and Scandinavia to their wintering areas in southwestern Europe. Up to 60,000 birds gather during the peak of migration turning the area into the biggest...more

Migrating Common Cranes fly to their night roost at sunset near the village of Linum, 50 km north of Berlin, October 17, 2011. The marshes and lakes in the state of Brandenburg attract tens of thousands of cranes during their autumn migration from their breeding grounds in Russia and Scandinavia to their wintering areas in southwestern Europe. Up to 60,000 birds gather during the peak of migration turning the area into the biggest migration stopover in northern Europe. REUTERS/Thomas Krumenacker

Crates are thrown in between vines ready to collect grapes after picking at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, southern England October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jas Lehal

Crates are thrown in between vines ready to collect grapes after picking at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, southern England October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jas Lehal

Revellers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on the Spanish island of Mallorca September 17, 2011. Binissalem celebrates its wine tradition with the fiesta every year at the end of the grape harvest. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Revellers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on the Spanish island of Mallorca September 17, 2011. Binissalem celebrates its wine tradition with the fiesta every year at the end of the grape harvest. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A combine wheat harvester gathers wheat on a field of the Alibi-Ishim farm, near the village of Birlik, some 500 km (310 miles) north-west of Astana, Kazakhstan August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A combine wheat harvester gathers wheat on a field of the Alibi-Ishim farm, near the village of Birlik, some 500 km (310 miles) north-west of Astana, Kazakhstan August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

White House Chef Sam Kass drops freshly harvested pumpkins into a wheelbarrow during the fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House in Washington, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

White House Chef Sam Kass drops freshly harvested pumpkins into a wheelbarrow during the fall harvest of the White House Kitchen Garden at the White House in Washington, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Women in traditional costumes take pictures during an evening light-up session inside the Kiyomizudera during autumn in Kyoto, Japan November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Women in traditional costumes take pictures during an evening light-up session inside the Kiyomizudera during autumn in Kyoto, Japan November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

A man flies his model airplane on a autumn evening at dusk in Dornbirn some 20 kms (13 miles) from Lake Constance, Austria November 14, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

A man flies his model airplane on a autumn evening at dusk in Dornbirn some 20 kms (13 miles) from Lake Constance, Austria November 14, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Snow Geese fly over Riefel Bird Sanctuary in Delta, British Columbia at dusk, November 15, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Snow Geese fly over Riefel Bird Sanctuary in Delta, British Columbia at dusk, November 15, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A male deer barks on an autumn day during the rutting season in Bradgate Park near Leicester, central England, November 3, 2006. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A male deer barks on an autumn day during the rutting season in Bradgate Park near Leicester, central England, November 3, 2006. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An elderly woman walks with her umbrella in light rain in an autumnal park in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany October 29, 2004. REUTERS/Christian Charisius.

An elderly woman walks with her umbrella in light rain in an autumnal park in the northern German city of Hamburg, Germany October 29, 2004. REUTERS/Christian Charisius.

Autumn leaves hang from a branch outside the Houses of Parliament, in London November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Autumn leaves hang from a branch outside the Houses of Parliament, in London November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A duck flaps its wings in a pond covered by autumn leaves in Madrid's Botanic Garden December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A duck flaps its wings in a pond covered by autumn leaves in Madrid's Botanic Garden December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The colors of Fall can be seen reflected in a waterfall along the Blackberry River in Canaan, Connecticut October 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

The colors of Fall can be seen reflected in a waterfall along the Blackberry River in Canaan, Connecticut October 13, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A couple embrace each other during a sunny autumn day near the Reichstag building in Berlin September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A couple embrace each other during a sunny autumn day near the Reichstag building in Berlin September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Early Sunday morning view of the George Washington Parkway in McLean, Virginia, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Early Sunday morning view of the George Washington Parkway in McLean, Virginia, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A woman poses for a picture while she tosses leaves during a sunny autumn day at the park of Charlottenburg castle in Berlin, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman poses for a picture while she tosses leaves during a sunny autumn day at the park of Charlottenburg castle in Berlin, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Shadows of people walking are seen during a sunny autumn day in Warsaw October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Shadows of people walking are seen during a sunny autumn day in Warsaw October 17, 2010. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The trees surrounding Atholl Palace take on their autumn colours in Pitlochry, central Scotland October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The trees surrounding Atholl Palace take on their autumn colours in Pitlochry, central Scotland October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A woman stops to watch the sun set over New Jersey from Battery Park in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman stops to watch the sun set over New Jersey from Battery Park in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks on a leaf-covered path on a mild autumn afternoon in a forest outside Vienna, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A woman walks on a leaf-covered path on a mild autumn afternoon in a forest outside Vienna, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

