Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 23, 2015 | 8:10pm BST

Colourful macaws above Caracas

A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours in massive lines for scarce products. However, on antennae, roofs and windowsills, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) break the harsh routine. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours in massive lines...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours in massive lines for scarce products. However, on antennae, roofs and windowsills, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) break the harsh routine. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 15
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. Though originally native to rainforests from Panama to Paraguay, they have adapted well to Caracas thanks to the exuberant tropical vegetation surging between skyscrapers. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. Though originally native to rainforests from Panama to Paraguay, they have adapted well to Caracas thanks to the exuberant tropical vegetation surging between skyscrapers....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. Though originally native to rainforests from Panama to Paraguay, they have adapted well to Caracas thanks to the exuberant tropical vegetation surging between skyscrapers. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 15
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. While the Avila mountain range astride Caracas' northern edge harbors hundreds of bird species, flocks of macaws are increasingly numerous, cruising above streets choked by traffic and plagued by the globe's second-highest urban crime rate, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. While the Avila mountain range astride Caracas' northern edge harbors hundreds of bird species, flocks of macaws are increasingly numerous, cruising above streets choked by traffic...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. While the Avila mountain range astride Caracas' northern edge harbors hundreds of bird species, flocks of macaws are increasingly numerous, cruising above streets choked by traffic and plagued by the globe's second-highest urban crime rate, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 15
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. Oblivious to the human-borne stress, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) alight on antennae, roofs and windowsills, a colorful diversion to residents' daily grind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. Oblivious to the human-borne stress, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) alight on antennae, roofs and windowsills, a colorful diversion to residents' daily grind. REUTERS/Jorge...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. Oblivious to the human-borne stress, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) alight on antennae, roofs and windowsills, a colorful diversion to residents' daily grind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 15
Macaws fly over buildings in Caracas March 31, 2015. "It's a pleasure, an oasis of calm in this concrete city," said Ivo Contreras, who built a huge steel platform - which he dubs a "macaw-port" - on his roof, where dozens of macaws come to eat sunflower seeds. Contreras, 45, recalls how a state oil company executive was so taken by the birds that he offered him a blank check for the apartment but did not sell. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws fly over buildings in Caracas March 31, 2015. "It's a pleasure, an oasis of calm in this concrete city," said Ivo Contreras, who built a huge steel platform - which he dubs a "macaw-port" - on his roof, where dozens of macaws come to eat...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly over buildings in Caracas March 31, 2015. "It's a pleasure, an oasis of calm in this concrete city," said Ivo Contreras, who built a huge steel platform - which he dubs a "macaw-port" - on his roof, where dozens of macaws come to eat sunflower seeds. Contreras, 45, recalls how a state oil company executive was so taken by the birds that he offered him a blank check for the apartment but did not sell. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 15
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. Red-and-green (Ara chloropterus) and green (Ara militaris) macaws fly through the skies to the rhythm of their unmistakable howls. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. Red-and-green (Ara chloropterus) and green (Ara militaris) macaws fly through the skies to the rhythm of their unmistakable howls....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. Red-and-green (Ara chloropterus) and green (Ara militaris) macaws fly through the skies to the rhythm of their unmistakable howls. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 15
Macaws fly over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas April 1, 2015. Walkers, joggers and picnickers delight in the macaws at green areas, while others feed them from their windows. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws fly over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas April 1, 2015. Walkers, joggers and picnickers delight in the macaws at green areas, while others feed them from their windows. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas April 1, 2015. Walkers, joggers and picnickers delight in the macaws at green areas, while others feed them from their windows. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 15
Macaws fly in front of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. "The neighbors ask me how come they come to my window and I answer: 'you do not choose macaws, macaws choose you,' said Mercedes Ramirez, a retiree who feeds them sunflower seeds, bananas and cookies. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws fly in front of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. "The neighbors ask me how come they come to my window and I answer: 'you do not choose macaws, macaws choose you,' said Mercedes Ramirez, a retiree who feeds them sunflower seeds, bananas...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly in front of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. "The neighbors ask me how come they come to my window and I answer: 'you do not choose macaws, macaws choose you,' said Mercedes Ramirez, a retiree who feeds them sunflower seeds, bananas and cookies. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 15
A macaw stands on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A macaw stands on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A macaw stands on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 15
Macaws hang of a TV antenna of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws hang of a TV antenna of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws hang of a TV antenna of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 15
A macaw eats sunflower seeds at a balcony in Caracas March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A macaw eats sunflower seeds at a balcony in Caracas March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A macaw eats sunflower seeds at a balcony in Caracas March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 15
Macaws fly in front of office buildings in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws fly in front of office buildings in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly in front of office buildings in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 15
Vittorio Poggi poses for a picture at his balcony in Caracas April 10, 2015. In the 1970s, the motorcycle-riding Italian immigrant turned heads for being inexplicably chased by a macaw nicknamed "Pancho." The young man, Vittorio Poggi, was an animal lover who was then inspired to breed the birds en masse and release them across the fertile valley that cradles Venezuela's gritty capital. Forty years later, hundreds - perhaps thousands - of descendants of those long-tailed birds color Caracas' sky, giving its five million residents a moment of quiet respite from chaos and crime. Picture taken April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Vittorio Poggi poses for a picture at his balcony in Caracas April 10, 2015. In the 1970s, the motorcycle-riding Italian immigrant turned heads for being inexplicably chased by a macaw nicknamed "Pancho." The young man, Vittorio Poggi, was an animal...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Vittorio Poggi poses for a picture at his balcony in Caracas April 10, 2015. In the 1970s, the motorcycle-riding Italian immigrant turned heads for being inexplicably chased by a macaw nicknamed "Pancho." The young man, Vittorio Poggi, was an animal lover who was then inspired to breed the birds en masse and release them across the fertile valley that cradles Venezuela's gritty capital. Forty years later, hundreds - perhaps thousands - of descendants of those long-tailed birds color Caracas' sky, giving its five million residents a moment of quiet respite from chaos and crime. Picture taken April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 15
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. "When people see macaws flying in the Caracas sky, they think of Vittorio... I think I have done something positive," said Vittorio Poggi, 70, surrounded by dozens of birds at his home on the outskirts of Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. "When people see macaws flying in the Caracas sky, they think of Vittorio... I think I have done something positive," said Vittorio Poggi,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. "When people see macaws flying in the Caracas sky, they think of Vittorio... I think I have done something positive," said Vittorio Poggi, 70, surrounded by dozens of birds at his home on the outskirts of Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 15
Macaws fly in Caracas April 1, 2015. Vittorio Poggi, talking in a Spanish with an Italian lilt, said he dreams of building a mini zoo for his 20 dogs, cats, two goats, chicken, turtles and peacocks, while nostalgically recalling 'Pancho', the macaw that followed him everywhere and successfully reproduced. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Macaws fly in Caracas April 1, 2015. Vittorio Poggi, talking in a Spanish with an Italian lilt, said he dreams of building a mini zoo for his 20 dogs, cats, two goats, chicken, turtles and peacocks, while nostalgically recalling 'Pancho', the macaw...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly in Caracas April 1, 2015. Vittorio Poggi, talking in a Spanish with an Italian lilt, said he dreams of building a mini zoo for his 20 dogs, cats, two goats, chicken, turtles and peacocks, while nostalgically recalling 'Pancho', the macaw that followed him everywhere and successfully reproduced. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Kids at the gun range

Kids at the gun range

Next Slideshows

Kids at the gun range

Kids at the gun range

A gun store and shooting range near Chicago teaches women and children how to fire handguns.

23 Apr 2015
Hubble: A space odyssey

Hubble: A space odyssey

Twenty-five years have passed since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit.

23 Apr 2015
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage.

23 Apr 2015
Ultimate warriors

Ultimate warriors

Thirty-eight elite anti-terror teams from 18 countries are participating in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition to test their military skills.

22 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures