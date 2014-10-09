Comic-Con NY
Brad Trechak, from New Jersey, holds a sign inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Costumed attendees ride an escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, looks at her phone near costumed attendees inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ashlee Mantione, dressed as the "Dark Nurse" from the "Silent Hill 2" video game, poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee poses at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Star Wars R2D2 is seen inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman dress as the character "Cat Woman" stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trevor Olson, from Minnesota, dressed as the character "Joker", poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee dressed as "Bane" walks inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee takes the escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kim Kwai dressed as the character "Cat Woman", stands on a street corner outside of the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait in line to enter New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee dressed as "Whiplash" poses outside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kyle Thomas-Franklin, dressed as a character from virtual idol "Hatsune Miku ", stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee holds a sign at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman crosses 10th avenue on way to the New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three...more
People dressed in costume enter New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football...more
Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, poses inside New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to...more
Next Slideshows
Chanel goes protest chic
Models stage a 'street march' on the Boulevard Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week.
Clooney marries in Venice
George Clooney marries Amal Alamuddin in a blockbuster Venice wedding.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.