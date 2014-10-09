Edition:
Comic-Con NY

Brad Trechak, from New Jersey, holds a sign inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Costumed attendees ride an escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, looks at her phone near costumed attendees inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ashlee Mantione, dressed as the "Dark Nurse" from the "Silent Hill 2" video game, poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A costumed attendee poses at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Star Wars R2D2 is seen inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman dress as the character "Cat Woman" stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Trevor Olson, from Minnesota, dressed as the character "Joker", poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A costumed attendee dressed as "Bane" walks inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A costumed attendee takes the escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kim Kwai dressed as the character "Cat Woman", stands on a street corner outside of the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wait in line to enter New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A costumed attendee dressed as "Whiplash" poses outside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kyle Thomas-Franklin, dressed as a character from virtual idol "Hatsune Miku ", stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A costumed attendee holds a sign at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman crosses 10th avenue on way to the New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields in Javits Center. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

People dressed in costume enter New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields in Javits Center. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, poses inside New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields in Javits Center. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

