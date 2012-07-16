Edition:
United Kingdom

Comic-Con 2012

Monday, July 16, 2012

People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
7 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
17 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
21 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
26 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 35
Monday, July 16, 2012

A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 35

Comic-Con 2012

Comic-Con 2012 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Barcelona risque fashion

Barcelona risque fashion
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »