Coming ashore
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, after some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, November 5, 2014.
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
A medical worker (top, 3rd R) takes the temperature of a would-be immigrant at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Red Cross members carry a would-be immigrant on a stretcher, to a vehicle at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria, Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants step into a truck on Maspalomas beach next to policemen on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants sit inside a truck at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Next Slideshows
Catalonia - the consultation of citizens
The wealthy region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on independence from Spain after a court declared such a vote against the...
Guy Fawkes Night
Protesters around the world take part in the Million Mask March organized by Anonymous.
The youngest most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's youngest most powerful people.
Typhoon Haiyan's legacy
The Philippines still bears scars from last year's destructive Typhoon Haiyan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Hot springs spa reopens amid Mosul chaos
Hammam al-Alil, a town south of Mosul famous for its healing hot waters, is back in business after a U.S.-backed offensive retook the area from Islamic State militants and authorities reopened its spa.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.
Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria
A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.