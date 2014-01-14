Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 14, 2014 | 8:15pm GMT

Coming of age in Japan

<p>Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age this year and the number is 10,000 fewer people than last year. The figure is the smallest number since the government started counting in 1968. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age...more

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age this year and the number is 10,000 fewer people than last year. The figure is the smallest number since the government started counting in 1968. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
1 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
2 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos pose for pictures after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos pose for pictures after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Japanese women in kimonos pose for pictures after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
3 / 9
<p>A 20-year-old woman holds her smartphone as she waits for her friends at a train station before a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A 20-year-old woman holds her smartphone as she waits for her friends at a train station before a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

A 20-year-old woman holds her smartphone as she waits for her friends at a train station before a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
4 / 9
<p>Kanon Nagasato, 20, holds a cigarette after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Kanon Nagasato, 20, holds a cigarette after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Kanon Nagasato, 20, holds a cigarette after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
5 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
6 / 9
<p>Maho Yamaguchi, 20, wears a kimono with origami accessories on her hair as she poses after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Maho Yamaguchi, 20, wears a kimono with origami accessories on her hair as she poses after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Maho Yamaguchi, 20, wears a kimono with origami accessories on her hair as she poses after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
7 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
8 / 9
<p>Japanese women in kimonos and men, aged 20, ride a roller-coaster during their Coming of Age Day event at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Japanese women in kimonos and men, aged 20, ride a roller-coaster during their Coming of Age Day event at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tuesday, January 14, 2014

Japanese women in kimonos and men, aged 20, ride a roller-coaster during their Coming of Age Day event at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Sochi from the sky

Sochi from the sky

Next Slideshows

Sochi from the sky

Sochi from the sky

An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.

14 Jan 2014
Kiddie cowboys

Kiddie cowboys

Pint-sized cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver.

14 Jan 2014
The surreal shipwreck

The surreal shipwreck

Views of the stricken Costa Concordia, two years after it capsized.

13 Jan 2014
No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Images from the annual flash mob event.

13 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures