Edition:
United Kingdom

Coming to America

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon (L), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, boards a school bus outside her host family's home in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. This year, 11 students from China, Thailand, Germany and elsewhere account for nearly 20% of high school enrollment, bringing cash and a welcome splash of diversity to an isolated patch of the Great Plains. Grant-Deuel is not alone. Across the United States, public high...more

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon (L), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, boards a school bus outside her host family's home in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. This year, 11 students from China, Thailand, Germany and elsewhere account for nearly 20% of high school enrollment, bringing cash and a welcome splash of diversity to an isolated patch of the Great Plains. Grant-Deuel is not alone. Across the United States, public high schools in struggling small towns are putting their empty classroom seats up for sale. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jon Wold, next to his wife Kerry and their two foreign exchange students Davy Lin from Taiwan (2nd R) and Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea (2nd L) leads the table in prayer before dinner in Revillo, South Dakota, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jon Wold, next to his wife Kerry and their two foreign exchange students Davy Lin from Taiwan (2nd R) and Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea (2nd L) leads the table in prayer before dinner in Revillo, South Dakota, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, and Tina Chuang from Pingtung, Taiwan teach choreography to elementary students after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, and Tina Chuang from Pingtung, Taiwan teach choreography to elementary students after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
3 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin (C) , a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany joke around in the hallways at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin (C) , a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany joke around in the hallways at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang (REAR), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, cheers during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang (REAR), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, cheers during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Ian Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan,Taiwan, uses a map to show students at Grant-Deuel School where the other exchange students are from in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Ian Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan,Taiwan, uses a map to show students at Grant-Deuel School where the other exchange students are from in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, poses for a photo with her Valentine's Day present taken by Troy Hoyles, whose family is hosting the student in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, poses for a photo with her Valentine's Day present taken by Troy Hoyles, whose family is hosting the student in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Hee-hyeon Han (R) from South Korea takes a break from her piano practice to send text messages as Tina Chuang, from Pingtung, Taiwan (C) and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany share a laugh in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Hee-hyeon Han (R) from South Korea takes a break from her piano practice to send text messages as Tina Chuang, from Pingtung, Taiwan (C) and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany share a laugh in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
8 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Pedro Moreno Martinez (L), a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain and Greta Terlaak (R) from Ottersweier, Germany play with children as part of their mentoring program at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Pedro Moreno Martinez (L), a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain and Greta Terlaak (R) from Ottersweier, Germany play with children as part of their mentoring program at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, translates students names into Chinese characters at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, translates students names into Chinese characters at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, plays a card game with pre-school student Jesse Schneck at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, plays a card game with pre-school student Jesse Schneck at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, walks through the halls to deliver balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, walks through the halls to deliver balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, stops by her locker between classes at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, stops by her locker between classes at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taiwan and Kenny Wold, a member of his host family are reflected in a mirror covered in family photos in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taiwan and Kenny Wold, a member of his host family are reflected in a mirror covered in family photos in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Tina Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan cuts out paper hearts to use for Valentine's Day presents in the cafeteria at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Tina Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan cuts out paper hearts to use for Valentine's Day presents in the cafeteria at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon (C), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, joins teammates on the Grant-Deuel School girls' junior varsity basketball team for a cheer after a practice in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Jutarat Sawatpoon (C), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, joins teammates on the Grant-Deuel School girls' junior varsity basketball team for a cheer after a practice in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
16 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Tina Chuang (R), a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan joins her fellow cheer team members Jutarat Sawatpoon (C) from Thailand, and Amy Wang from Shenyang, China, during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Tina Chuang (R), a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan joins her fellow cheer team members Jutarat Sawatpoon (C) from Thailand, and Amy Wang from Shenyang, China, during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang (L), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, jokes around with her host Barb Hoyles and her dog "Muffin" while waiting for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang (L), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, jokes around with her host Barb Hoyles and her dog "Muffin" while waiting for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang (R), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, leaves her host family's house with friend Trinity Novy for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang (R), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, leaves her host family's house with friend Trinity Novy for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea practices on her piano in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea practices on her piano in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Joy Cheng (2nd L), a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, sits on the bench with her teammates from the Grant-Deuel School Girls' junior varsity basketball team during a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Joy Cheng (2nd L), a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, sits on the bench with her teammates from the Grant-Deuel School Girls' junior varsity basketball team during a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
21 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China,fills up helium balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China,fills up helium balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
22 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan attends a class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, in this photo taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan attends a class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, in this photo taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
23 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, listens to her junior high science teacher at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, listens to her junior high science teacher at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 25
Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan walks to class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, March 08, 2012

Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan walks to class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
25 / 25

Coming to America

Coming to America Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Tsunami: Then and now

Tsunami: Then and now
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:10am GMT

I am transgender

All Collections

I am transgender

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Storm Doris slams Britain

All Collections

Storm Doris slams Britain

Thursday, February 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »