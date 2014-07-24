Edition:
United Kingdom
Thu Jul 24, 2014 | 1:30am BST

Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Members of Scotland's team enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Scottish Terrier leads the team from the Cook Islands into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive for the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Dancers and singers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Scotland's Kenny Bain cheers as he and his teammates enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Lights pierce smoke from fireworks after the opening of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Imran of Malaysia and Chris Hoy struggle to open the baton containing her message during the opening of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Jets fly over the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
An athlete from Papua New Guinea arrives in the stadium for the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Members of Northern Ireland's team enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A performer stands during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Members of Scotland's team hold their flag during the opening of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Members of Australia's team enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Malaysia's Fatehah Mustapa carries her country's flag at half-staff during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Canada's team enters the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Fireworks explode over the stadium in this photo taken with a fish-eye lens during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A woman walks a Scottish Terrier as she leads out a country's delegation during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Thursday, July 24, 2014
An athlete from New Zealand holds a note to his parents as the team enters the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Singer Rod Stewart performs during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Members of England's team enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, July 24, 2014
The Commonwealth flag is carried into the stadium during the opening of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, July 24, 2014
