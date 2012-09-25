Communism school

Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk after their visit to a memorial site during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province September 21, 2012. China Executive Leadership Academy was established in 2005 by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, after the 16th Communist Party Congress in 2002. By the end of August 2012, the academy has held 789 training classes for almost 40,000 people. During the course, trainees listen and sing revolutionary songs, visit old revolutionary sites and review historical communist materials. China has yet to announce the starting date for the 18th Communist Party Congress, China's biggest political meeting in a decade, which will see the transfer of power from President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao to a new generation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria