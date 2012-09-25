Communism school
Trainees prepare to pose for a group photo after finishing a training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Pudong in Shanghai, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trainees prepare to pose for a group photo after finishing a training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Pudong in Shanghai, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk after their visit to a memorial site during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province September 21, 2012. China Executive Leadership Academy was established in 2005 by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, after the 16th Communist Party Congress in 2002. By...more
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk after their visit to a memorial site during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province September 21, 2012. China Executive Leadership Academy was established in 2005 by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, after the 16th Communist Party Congress in 2002. By the end of August 2012, the academy has held 789 training classes for almost 40,000 people. During the course, trainees listen and sing revolutionary songs, visit old revolutionary sites and review historical communist materials. China has yet to announce the starting date for the 18th Communist Party Congress, China's biggest political meeting in a decade, which will see the transfer of power from President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao to a new generation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese communist leader attends a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Chinese communist leader attends a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sits in a hallway with busts of former Chinese communist leaders at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man sits in a hallway with busts of former Chinese communist leaders at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A visitor dressed as a red army soldier smokes as he poses for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A visitor dressed as a red army soldier smokes as he poses for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials listen a lesson at an old battle site during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials listen a lesson at an old battle site during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee stands at a public area in a communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Pudong in Shanghai, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee stands at a public area in a communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Pudong in Shanghai, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Teenagers looks at the screen of mobile phone as they stand next to a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Teenagers looks at the screen of mobile phone as they stand next to a portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese communist leaders attend a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese communist leaders attend a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk as they visit an old hospital during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk as they visit an old hospital during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee stands in the library at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee stands in the library at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Visitors, dressed as a red army soldiers, pose for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Visitors, dressed as a red army soldiers, pose for a picture in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man looks at a statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man looks at a statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms visit an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms visit an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks past portraits of Chinese leaders Mao Zedong (L-R), Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks past portraits of Chinese leaders Mao Zedong (L-R), Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People shake hands at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People shake hands at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A book cover is pictured at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A book cover is pictured at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese communist leaders attend a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese communist leaders attend a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese communist leaders attend a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese communist leaders attend a class at a communist party school called China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An actor (L) plays the part of China's former Chairman Mao Zedong during a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An actor (L) plays the part of China's former Chairman Mao Zedong during a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actors perform a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Visitors take pictures at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Visitors take pictures at the Revolution museum in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms listen to a lesson as they visit an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms listen to a lesson as they visit an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mid-level government official dressed in a red army uniform visits an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mid-level government official dressed in a red army uniform visits an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mid-level government official dressed in red army uniform poses for a picture as she visits an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during a 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mid-level government official dressed in red army uniform poses for a picture as she visits an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during a 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An actor holds a torch as he performs during a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An actor holds a torch as he performs during a theatrical re-enactment of the Red Army battles and the beginning of the Long March in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms carry bags bearing an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong as they visit an old house where Mao used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms carry bags bearing an image of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong as they visit an old house where Mao used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bus driver waits for passengers in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bus driver waits for passengers in Jinggangshan, Jiangxi province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials stand inside an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mid-level government officials stand inside an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live, during a five-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria