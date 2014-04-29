Commuter chaos
Commuters board an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. Millions of commuters faced transport chaos on Tuesday after eleventh-hour talks failed to avert a two-day strike on the London Underground train network over...more
Commuters board an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. Millions of commuters faced transport chaos on Tuesday after eleventh-hour talks failed to avert a two-day strike on the London Underground train network over plans to cut jobs and close ticket offices. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A tourist reads a notice posted at the closed gates of an underground station during the tube strike in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A tourist reads a notice posted at the closed gates of an underground station during the tube strike in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Commuters wait for an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Commuters wait for an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman passes a closed entrance to the Piccadilly underground line at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman passes a closed entrance to the Piccadilly underground line at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police support officer helps commuters board a bus outside King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police support officer helps commuters board a bus outside King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Commuters board an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Commuters board an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People wait at a busy bus stop during rush hour outside Liverpool Street station in London April 28 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People wait at a busy bus stop during rush hour outside Liverpool Street station in London April 28 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An RMT union member hands out leaflets at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An RMT union member hands out leaflets at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A bus waits during rush hour outside Liverpool Street station in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A bus waits during rush hour outside Liverpool Street station in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman walks past a closed entrance of Russell Square underground station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman walks past a closed entrance of Russell Square underground station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Views from above the tornado damage
A wave of tornadoes ripped through the south-central United States.
Clashes in Donetsk
Pro-Russian separatists attack a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in Donetsk.
Anti-cartel vigilantes
Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.
Detained in eastern Ukraine
International observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.