Commuter chaos

<p>Commuters board an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. Millions of commuters faced transport chaos on Tuesday after eleventh-hour talks failed to avert a two-day strike on the London Underground train network over plans to cut jobs and close ticket offices. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

<p>A tourist reads a notice posted at the closed gates of an underground station during the tube strike in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Commuters wait for an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A woman passes a closed entrance to the Piccadilly underground line at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A police support officer helps commuters board a bus outside King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Commuters board an underground train at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>People wait at a busy bus stop during rush hour outside Liverpool Street station in London April 28 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>An RMT union member hands out leaflets at King's Cross station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A bus waits during rush hour outside Liverpool Street station in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A woman walks past a closed entrance of Russell Square underground station in London April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

