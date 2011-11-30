Edition:
Compulsory rehab in China

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

A drug addict kicks a punching dummy to unleash pent-up anger during a psychological treatment at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Drug addicts play a game of "Eagle catching chickens" during outdoor activities at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A drug addict sets up a sand table as part of psychological treatment next to a police officer at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Chinese national flag flies above male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A patient (R) speaks on the intercom with his wife as she visits him at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Policemen sit behind male inmates as they watch a performance to mark the upcoming International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A police officer speaks to patients as they go through a re-education class at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A patient works in a workshop sewing ethnic minority's costumes at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Patients seen from a dormitory window as they march in formation during their morning exercise at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Patients rest in their dormitories at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Patients take part in a workshop at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Drug addicts attend a class about AIDS at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Patients are seen from a dormitory window as they march in formation during their morning exercise at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Patients make their beds in their dormitory as ordered by their officer when a member of the media steps in at the Kunming Municipal Compulsory Rehabilitation Centre in Kunming, Yunnan province, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A drug addict (R) sets up a sand table as part of psychological treatment next to a police officer at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Drug addicts listen to music during a psychological treatment at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

