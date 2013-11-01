Edition:
Concept cars

<p>A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car displayed at the company's showroom in Yokohama, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

<p>A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle is seen in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co</p>

<p>A Kia Pop electric concept car displayed at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X" in an image released in 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a General Motors' staff member during an event to unveil its concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Visitors watch an Opel Monza Concept car at the stand of German car manufacturer Opel at the Frankfurt Motor Show, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

<p>Visitors look at Nissan Motor Co's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>German carmaker Adam Opel presents the full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>A model drives a Toyota i-REAL concept car at the Shanghai International Auto show, April 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A Nissan Pivo2 concept car at the Geneva Car Show, March 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

<p>Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach) at a demonstration, October 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A Lightning Hybrids LH4 prototype hybrid sport sedan outside the company's headquarters in Loveland, Colorado, June 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle is unveiled at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Cadillac's Concept car at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, November 2010 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A Zoe Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed during an exhibition of electric vehicle at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>Toyota's RiN concept vehicle, a car designed to promote healthy living with seats that make the driver and passengers sit upright, a steering wheel that senses the driver's mood and visual displays to promote calm, is displayed in 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>A GTbyCitroen concept car is seen at the Moscow Auto Salon 2010 (the Moscow International Motor Show), August 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>The interior of the Ford Lincoln 'C' Concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

<p>The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle at the LA Auto Show, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle",General Motors and its China joint venture partner SAIC Motor Corp, are showcased during an event to unveil its new concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

<p>Toyota's Triathlon Race Car in Kuala Lumpur, May 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

<p>A Kangoo Z.E. (zero emission) concept car at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>The one-litre concept car "L1" from Volkswagen on display in Frankfurt, September 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

