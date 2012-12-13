Concert for Sandy
Paul McCartney sings with first responders on stage during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paul McCartney sings with first responders on stage during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mick Jagger, and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mick Jagger, and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katie Holmes and Jason Sudeikis introduce an act during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katie Holmes and Jason Sudeikis introduce an act during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Nils Lofgren and Stevie Van Zandt during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Nils Lofgren and Stevie Van Zandt during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Eddie Vedder performs with Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Eddie Vedder performs with Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend of The Who perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend of The Who perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billy Joel performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billy Joel performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
P. Diddy and Olivia Wilde speak during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
P. Diddy and Olivia Wilde speak during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mick Jagger and Ron Woods of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mick Jagger and Ron Woods of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Jon Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Comedian Jon Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Sandler performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Sandler performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs along with basssist Garry Tallent during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs along with basssist Garry Tallent during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Jon Bon Jovi and drummer Max Weingberg during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Jon Bon Jovi and drummer Max Weingberg during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kristin Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kristin Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson