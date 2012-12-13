" /> " />
Concert for Sandy

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Paul McCartney sings with first responders on stage during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mick Jagger, and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katie Holmes and Jason Sudeikis introduce an act during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Musician Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Nils Lofgren and Stevie Van Zandt during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Eddie Vedder performs with Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend of The Who perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Billy Joel performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

P. Diddy and Olivia Wilde speak during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mick Jagger and Ron Woods of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Jon Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Adam Sandler performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs along with basssist Garry Tallent during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Jon Bon Jovi and drummer Max Weingberg during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Kristin Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

