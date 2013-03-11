Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2013 | 4:35pm GMT

Conclave countdown

<p>Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, March 11, 2013

Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 23
<p>Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Monday, March 11, 2013

Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
2 / 23
<p>Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 23
<p>The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 23
<p>A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 23
<p>Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 23
<p>Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
7 / 23
<p>Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 23
<p>Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 23
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, March 11, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
10 / 23
<p>Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 23
<p>French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 23
<p>People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 23
<p>A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, March 11, 2013

A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 23
<p>A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Monday, March 11, 2013

A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
15 / 23
<p>A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
16 / 23
<p>A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
17 / 23
<p>Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, March 11, 2013

Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
18 / 23
<p>Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, March 11, 2013

Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 23
<p>A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, March 11, 2013

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
20 / 23
<p>A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, March 11, 2013

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
21 / 23
<p>Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
22 / 23
<p>People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, March 11, 2013

People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Odds on the next pope

Odds on the next pope

Next Slideshows

Odds on the next pope

Odds on the next pope

British and Irish bookies set their odds on who they think will be the next pope. A look at the top 15 candidates and two dark horses.

11 Mar 2013
Mars Base Utah

Mars Base Utah

Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.

11 Mar 2013
Day at the Ostrich races

Day at the Ostrich races

Arizona's annual Ostrich Festival gives the birds a day of exercise.

11 Mar 2013
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.

08 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures