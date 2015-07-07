Edition:
Tue Jul 7, 2015

Confederate flag controversy

A biker rides in a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. The South Carolina Senate passed legislation on Tuesday to remove the Confederate battle flag that flies at the statehouse grounds and has long been denounced by critics as a symbol of slavery. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Zachery Campbell shows off his Confederate flag tattoo as he poses for a photo before a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. The political discussion comes after numerous elected officials, including Republican Governor Nikki Haley, called for the flag's removal after the June 17 massacre of nine African-American churchgoers at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Dmitri Ford carries his own flag that opposes the confederate flag, in front of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina July 4, 2015. The bill passed a third and final reading by a 36-3 vote in the state Senate and will now be taken up by the lower House of Representatives. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
A horse drawn carriage carries the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney past the Confederate flag and onto the grounds of the South Carolina State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honor the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, SC June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Dent "Wildman" Myers, surrounded by Confederate flags, talks to customers in his Civil War Surplus store in Kennesaw, Georgia June 27, 2015. Myers says he has been busy non-stop selling Confederate flags. He has also received calls from all over the country since the battle flag has been banned from retailers Walmart and Amazon. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man wears a "Heritage not Hate" T-shirt before a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Ernest Branch (L), who is black, shakes hands with a man carrying a Confederate battle flag, who is white and declined to give his name, during a rally to have the Confederate flag flying on the grounds of the State Capitol removed in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Branch said that while he respects that the man carries the flag because of his heritage, Branch feels it should not fly on the grounds of the State House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Eight year-old Ian Rutledge poses for a photograph before a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Destiny Mooneyham, 18, from Tampa talks to Dennis Wiles, (L) 20, from Tampa before a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Dennis Wiles, 20, from Tampa with a Confederate flag tattoo on his arm, listens to instructions for a "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Lewis Frederick Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Kristi Vincini of Columbia protests against the Confederate flag in front of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
A man, who declined to give his name, holds a Confederate flag during a prayer at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Sky Eyes, who supports keeping the Confederate flag outside the State House, argues with opponents during a rally to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Confederate battle flag and a United States flag fly outside a home in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of James Nettles, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Sheila DiCiorrio holds a sign asking for the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House to be removed in Columbia, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Jay Bender holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
