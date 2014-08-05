Conflict in Gaza
A Palestinian carries his belonging as he walks past a badly damaged residential building after returning to Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza...more
An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the paratroopers brigade drinks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian children waving Hamas flags cheer as they stand on Israeli military equipment, which witnesses said was left behind by Israeli forces during a ground offensive, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more
Palestinians look at destroyed houses after returning to the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A Palestinian woman looks through her damaged home after returning to Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
A girl, who is hoping to cross into Egypt with her family, sleeps as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The young son of Abraham Wallace stands next to his covered body along with other ultra-Orthodox Jews at Wallace's funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood August 4, 2014. A Palestinian driving an excavator in Jerusalem ran over and killed...more
An overturned bus lies at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem August 4, 2014. A construction vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian and overturned the bus on a main street in Jerusalem in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack, which...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys climb down a wall near the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of a Palestinian family ride in a donkey cart as they return to their house in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014....more
The ruins of destroyed houses are seen in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man gestures in front of a damaged building after it was hit by mistake by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel by Palestinian militants, in the West Bank town of Beit Sahur near Bethlehem August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man reacts after the body of his mother was removed from under the rubble of their house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An armored Israeli military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man stands by bloodied gurneys at a hospital morgue in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli soldier walks next to army excavators at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian children play on a swing in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli tank drives as it returns to Israel from the Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A United Nations worker gestures after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike outside a U.N.-run school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier prepares to pray as he sits in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A wounded Palestinian boy calls for help as people try to evacuate him from under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed at least nine members from the al-Ghol family, in Rafah in the southern...more
An Israeli soldier salutes as he rides atop a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian woman reacts as a pool of blood from wounded and dead people is seen on the ground following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at a United Nations-run school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the...more
Edna (L), the fiancee of Israeli soldier Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, mourns during his funeral in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv August 3, 2014. The officer was buried after the military said it recovered remains and that he was killed in action....more
Palestinian children collect water from a truck in Gaza City August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli soldier kisses a dog at a staging area near the border with Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A crushed motorcycle lies beside tracks from an armored vehicle on a street in Khuzaa, which police said was heavily hit by Israeli air strikes and tank shelling, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinian medics treat a girl, who they said was wounded by an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A relative reacts at a badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that killed three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, as bloodstains are seen on a damaged wall in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip...more
A Palestinian woman who fainted is held by her relatives after the death of her sister from the Wahdan family, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike on a house, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014....more
An Israeli soldier checks a tank near the border with Gaza August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Palestinians look out the window of their home, which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man casts a shadow as he stares at rubble from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli soldiers walk on an Israeli Navy vessel at the entrance to Ashdod port in the Mediterranean sea August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
