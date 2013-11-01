Edition:
Congo in conflict

<p>A woman displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries her child on her shoulders as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A child, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sits in front of a pot in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>A Congolese army tank moves into position as they advance against the M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

<p>A boy, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries a crying child on his back as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

<p>Congolese traders display their vegetables along a muddy road near the open-air market centre in Masisi, northwest of Goma, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

<p>A Congolese soldier guards suspected rebels arrested during an operation against M23 rebels in Goma, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, attend their Sunday church service in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Civilians displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels carry their belongings as they walk along a road in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Rockets are fired from a Congolese army vehicle in the direction of M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

<p>A Congolese armed forces soldier poses for a photograph during their battle with M23 rebels in Kibati village outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, prepare their food outside a church in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Congolese armed forces soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Congolese government soldiers take a break after patrolling in Kanyarucinya village in the outskirts of Goma, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

<p>A Congolese armed forces tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, cries after falling down at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, attends a class session at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>A Congolese army fighter takes position to guard against the M23 rebels in Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>Congolese civilians pack their belongings on a truck as they prepare to flee from Kibati village, near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

<p>U.N. peacekeepers drive their tank as they patrol past the deserted Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Pictures