Pictures | Mon Jan 7, 2013 | 3:10pm GMT

Connecticut gun show

<p>Signs are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. The show was being held despite the mayor's plea that the event not be held so soon after last month's massacre at an elementary school in nearby Newtown. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Monday, January 07, 2013

<p>Antique gun collector Dave Kleiner reviews paperwork during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Charlotte Baekey (C), 9, of Norwalk, Connecticut protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A woman protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Antique gun collector Richard Kravarik poses with an antique hand gun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Antique hand guns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man looks at a shotgun during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A row of shotguns are seen during the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>People protest in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man protests in front of the hotel hosting the East Coast Fine Arms Show in Stamford, Connecticut, January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

