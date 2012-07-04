" /> " />
Container City

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

