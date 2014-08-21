Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 21, 2014 | 8:57pm BST

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
1 / 16
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
2 / 16
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
3 / 16
Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
4 / 16
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighbourhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. Police fired live rounds and teargas to disperse a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed on the sprawling ocean-front West Point neighborhood of Monrovia. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighbourhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. Police fired live rounds and teargas to disperse a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed on the...more

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighbourhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. Police fired live rounds and teargas to disperse a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed on the sprawling ocean-front West Point neighborhood of Monrovia. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
5 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare themselves before to carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare themselves before to carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare themselves before to carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
6 / 16
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
Close
7 / 16
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

Thursday, August 21, 2014
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
Close
8 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
9 / 16
A boy stands near posters displaying a government message against Ebola at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A boy stands near posters displaying a government message against Ebola at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A boy stands near posters displaying a government message against Ebola at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
10 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
11 / 16
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
12 / 16
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 16
Pails and other supplies are visible in and outside newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Pails and other supplies are visible in and outside newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Pails and other supplies are visible in and outside newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing disinfect themselves after an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms was found at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing disinfect themselves after an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms was found at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing disinfect themselves after an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms was found at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
15 / 16
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

Next Slideshows

Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

21 Aug 2014
Fury in Ferguson

Fury in Ferguson

The demonstrations in Ferguson and surrounding areas.

20 Aug 2014
Protests in Ferguson

Protests in Ferguson

Protests continue in the St. Louis suburb over the police shooting of an unarmed teen.

20 Aug 2014
Battle for Mosul Dam

Battle for Mosul Dam

Iraqi and Kurdish forces recapture pivotal Mosul Dam with the help of U.S. air strikes.

20 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Made in China

Made in China

A glimpse inside factories across China.

Trump meets world leaders

Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

Drifting towards Europe

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast