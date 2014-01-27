Edition:
Mon Jan 27, 2014

Controversial Grammy fashion

<p>Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Madonna arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Recording artist Kaya Jones arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Recording artist Kaya Jones arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Recording artist Kaya Jones arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Model Kemp Muhl (L), Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Model Kemp Muhl (L), Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Model Kemp Muhl (L), Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Beyonce poses backstage after performing at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Beyonce and Jay-Z hug as they walk offstage after performing "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce and Jay-Z hug as they walk offstage after performing "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Beyonce and Jay-Z hug as they walk offstage after performing "Drunk In Love" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

<p>Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Lorde accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer and dancer Zendaya arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer and dancer Zendaya arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer and dancer Zendaya arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Blues artist Malina Moye arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Blues artist Malina Moye arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Blues artist Malina Moye arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Rock band Imagine Dragons pose backstage with the award they won for Best Rock Performance for "Radioactive" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Hip hop artists Macklemore (R) and Ryan Lewis arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Country musician Jessi Alexander arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Country musician Jessi Alexander arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Country musician Jessi Alexander arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Musician Colbie Caillat arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Colbie Caillat arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Musician Colbie Caillat arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Lady Gaga arrives being carried in an egg shaped vessel at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Lady Gaga arrives being carried in an egg shaped vessel at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Lady Gaga arrives being carried in an egg shaped vessel at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, January 27, 2014

Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>M.I.A. poses backstage after performing at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

M.I.A. poses backstage after performing at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

M.I.A. poses backstage after performing at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Sasha Gradiva arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Sasha Gradiva arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Sasha Gradiva arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier upon arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier upon arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier upon arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Macy Gray poses as she arrives February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Singer Macy Gray poses as she arrives February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Macy Gray poses as she arrives February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas poses as she arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Nicki Minaj poses on arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Nicki Minaj poses on arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Nicki Minaj poses on arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Madonna performs her song "Nothing Really Matters" during the 41st Grammy Awards February 24, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Madonna performs her song "Nothing Really Matters" during the 41st Grammy Awards February 24, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, January 27, 2014

Madonna performs her song "Nothing Really Matters" during the 41st Grammy Awards February 24, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Pink performs "Glitter in the Air" at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Pink performs "Glitter in the Air" at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, January 27, 2014

Pink performs "Glitter in the Air" at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Singer Katy Perry performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Katy Perry performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>"Destiny's Child," (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams, pose with the Grammys they won at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards backstage at the Staples Center on February 21, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS</p>

"Destiny's Child," (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams, pose with the Grammys they won at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards backstage at the Staples Center on February 21, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS

Monday, January 27, 2014

"Destiny's Child," (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams, pose with the Grammys they won at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards backstage at the Staples Center on February 21, 2001 in Los Angeles. REUTERS

<p>Sheryl Crow arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 13, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Sheryl Crow arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 13, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, January 27, 2014

Sheryl Crow arrives at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, February 13, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Singer Alicia Keys, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, poses as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Singer Alicia Keys, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, poses as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Alicia Keys, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, poses as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singers Sheryl Crow (L) and Fiona Apple pose together as they arrive February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Singers Sheryl Crow (L) and Fiona Apple pose together as they arrive February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singers Sheryl Crow (L) and Fiona Apple pose together as they arrive February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Comedienne Margaret Cho arrives at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Comedienne Margaret Cho arrives at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, January 27, 2014

Comedienne Margaret Cho arrives at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow performs "Forget You" with Cee-lo Green (L) at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow performs "Forget You" with Cee-lo Green (L) at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 27, 2014

Gwyneth Paltrow performs "Forget You" with Cee-lo Green (L) at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Robyn arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Robyn arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Robyn arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Nadeea arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Nadeea arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Nadeea arrives on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Avril Lavigne, Best New Artist Grammy nominee, poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Avril Lavigne, Best New Artist Grammy nominee, poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Monday, January 27, 2014

Avril Lavigne, Best New Artist Grammy nominee, poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

<p>Members of the band OK Go arrive at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Members of the band OK Go arrive at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Members of the band OK Go arrive at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singers (L-R) Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Singers (L-R) Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singers (L-R) Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya pose with the Grammy Award they won for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" at the 44th annual Grammy Awards February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Producer and D.J. Deadmau5 arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Producer and D.J. Deadmau5 arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Producer and D.J. Deadmau5 arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Kylie Minouge poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Kylie Minouge poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Monday, January 27, 2014

Kylie Minouge poses as she arrives at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

<p>Singer Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Hayley Williams of rock band Paramore arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Hayley Williams of rock band Paramore arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Hayley Williams of rock band Paramore arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Stefan "Redfoo" Gordy (L) and Skyler "Sky Blu" Gordy of LFMAO pose on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Stefan "Redfoo" Gordy (L) and Skyler "Sky Blu" Gordy of LFMAO pose on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 27, 2014

Stefan "Redfoo" Gordy (L) and Skyler "Sky Blu" Gordy of LFMAO pose on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rap artist Maurice Eloise XIII arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rap artist Maurice Eloise XIII arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Rap artist Maurice Eloise XIII arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Zamora, nominated for best new age album for "Instrumental Oasis, Vol. 6," poses as he arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Zamora, nominated for best new age album for "Instrumental Oasis, Vol. 6," poses as he arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Zamora, nominated for best new age album for "Instrumental Oasis, Vol. 6," poses as he arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>A costumed nominee from David Sharp and the Papahugs Band, nominated for best children's album for "Are We There Yet," arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

A costumed nominee from David Sharp and the Papahugs Band, nominated for best children's album for "Are We There Yet," arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

A costumed nominee from David Sharp and the Papahugs Band, nominated for best children's album for "Are We There Yet," arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Ciara arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Ciara arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Ciara arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Willow Smith arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Willow Smith arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Willow Smith arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Paris Hilton arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Paris Hilton arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Paris Hilton arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Katy Perry and Russell Brand kiss on the red carpet as they arrive at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Katy Perry and Russell Brand kiss on the red carpet as they arrive at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Katy Perry and Russell Brand kiss on the red carpet as they arrive at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Lil' Kim holds her bike helmet as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Singer Lil' Kim holds her bike helmet as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 27, 2014

Singer Lil' Kim holds her bike helmet as she arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Beyonce (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Beyonce (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, January 27, 2014

Beyonce (L) performs with Tina Turner (R) at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

